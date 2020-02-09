《中英對照讀新聞》Korea toughens monitoring against hoarding of protective masks 韓加強稽查囤積口罩

圖為南韓關務人員正在仁川國際機場一處海關清關點，檢查一名旅客行李中的口罩。據報導，在武漢肺炎疫情延燒下，南韓為因應其激增中的國內需求，已要求攜帶逾300片口罩從南韓出境的旅客，必須向海關申報。（歐新社）

2020-02-09 05:30:00

◎茅毅

The central disaster headquarters said it is pushing forward measures to mandate that manufacturers and wholesalers of facial masks and hand sanitizers report to the government before shipping or selling their products.

南韓中央災害總部表示，正推動措施，要求口罩和手部殺菌消毒劑的製造商與批發商，在運送或出售其產品前，先通報政府。

Under the planned measures, all manufacturers have to report to the government every day on the amount delivered in the domestic market as well as the export amount to the overseas market.

根據所規劃的措施，所有製造商必須每天向政府通報在國內市場的運送量，以及對海外市場的出口量。

"Stern judicial actions will be taken against those who commit illegal activities such as failing to report or falsely reporting the amount," Kim Gang-lip, deputy head of the central disaster headquarters, said in a briefing.

中央災害總部副首長金剛立在簡報時說，「將對從事違法活動者，採取嚴厲的司法行動，諸如未通報或謊報數量」。

新聞辭典

hoard：動詞、名詞，囤積、貯藏。People began to hoard food and supplies.（人們開始囤積食物及日用品。）

sanitizer：名詞，消毒（殺菌、清潔）劑。Public health officials have urged people to slow the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently or using a hand sanitizer.（公衛官員已呼籲民眾藉由勤洗手或使用手部殺菌消毒劑，減緩流感擴散。）

mandate：動詞、名詞，要求、命（指）令、授權。Our delegates have been mandated to vote against the proposal.（我們的代表受命對該提案投反對票。）

