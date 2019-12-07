中英對照讀新聞》Moon picks justice minister 文在寅提名新任法務部長

南韓資深國會議員、前法官、執政黨「共同民主黨」前黨魁秋美愛，5日在位於首爾汝矣島的國會受訪。（歐新社檔案照）

2019-12-08 05:30:00

◎茅毅

President Moon Jae-in has picked ruling party veteran Rep. Choo Mi-ae as his nominee for justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.

（南韓總統府）青瓦台週四宣布，總統文在寅已提名執政黨資深國會議員秋美愛，為法務部長被提名人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

It was noteworthy that her nomination was announced a day after the prosecution searched the civil affairs office of the presidential office regarding widening allegations that it meddled in the local elections in April 2018. A former investigator with the special inspection team of the civil affairs office was found dead Sunday prior to scheduled questioning by prosecutors.

值得注意的是，她的提名是在檢方就青瓦台的民政首席室介入去年4月地方選舉的指控不斷擴大，而搜索該部門後的隔天宣布。一名該部門的特別監察班前調查官，在其被排定接受檢察官偵訊前，即於週日被發現身亡。

The presidential office has publicly warned the prosecution about spreading false information about the case. Choo’s nomination is seen as a strong message from President Moon to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-yeol, who has been leading a meticulous investigation into the alleged wrongdoings of Cho, one of Moon’s closest allies.

青瓦台已就（檢方）散播有關本案的錯誤資訊，公開警告檢方。秋美愛的提名，被視為文在寅向檢察總長尹錫悅，釋放的一個強烈訊息。尹針對文最親信左右手之一的曹國被控的違法行為，持續指揮嚴密的調查行動。

新聞辭典

veteran：形容詞，資深（經驗豐富、老練）的。She is a veteran journalist.（她是一名資深記者。）

noteworthy：形容詞，顯著（明顯）的、值得注意（目）的。It is noteworthy that all students do not pay any tuition fees.（值得注意的是，所有學生都不繳納任何學費。）

meticulous：形容詞，嚴謹（密）的、一絲不苟（小心翼翼）的。He is meticulous about almost everything.（他幾乎對每件事都一絲不苟。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法