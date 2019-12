圖為德國慕尼黑「海洋生命」水族館5日上演耶誕老人與天使餵魚秀,僅供示意,與此新聞內容無直接關聯。(路透檔案照)

2019-12-07 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

In a change of scene, Santa Claus is donning flippers and a diving mask along with his traditional red-and-white outfit to scuba dive in a Paris aquarium as he teaches kids about global warming and climate issues during the festive season.

換個場景,耶誕老人在這個歡樂季節,穿上蛙鞋和潛水面罩,搭配他的傳統紅白服裝,於巴黎一間水族館進行水肺潛水,教導小朋友有關全球暖化與氣候議題。

The aquatic Santa, a professional diver and biologist, may be found swimming among the fish and even a zebra shark every day during the holiday weeks.

身為專業潛水員和生物學家的這位水中耶誕老人,假期的這幾週可能被發現每天和魚兒甚至還有一隻豹紋鯊共游。

The show is part of the aquarium’s activities aimed at educating children about environmental issues including global warming, loss of biodiversity and extreme weather as a result of climate change.

這場表演是旨在教育兒童環境議題的水族館活動一部分,包括全球暖化、失去生物多樣性,以及氣候變遷導致極端天氣。

“Children are the future,” said Alexandre Dalloni, one of the aquarium’s scientists. “The planet is also here for children to inherit. We can tell them that everyone is responsible for preserving the planet for the future.”

「孩子們是未來」,館方科學家之一亞歷山大.達隆尼說。「地球也在這裡要讓孩子們接手承擔。我們可以告訴他們,保護地球的未來,人人有責。」

Dalloni added that swimming with the shark was safe for Santa.

達隆尼補充說道,耶誕老人和這隻鯊魚一起游泳是安全的。

Assuming all remains peaceful in the tank, scuba-diving Santa will be in residence until Jan. 5. (Reuters)

假設大家在水缸裡維持和平,水肺潛水的耶誕老人將待到1月5日。(路透)

新聞辭典

dive into:片語動詞,指潛心於、埋首於、貿然投入、介入。例句:When she saw the children fighting, she just dived in to sort it out.(當她看見孩子們打了起來,連忙出手解決紛爭。)

don:名詞,指大學教師、特別研究員;動詞,指穿戴、露出。例句:The hill had donned the mantle of brightest green .(山坡披上了最青翠的綠斗篷。)

inherit:動詞,指繼承、經遺傳而得、接手承擔。She inherited her naturally curly hair from her mother.(她的自然捲遺傳自母親。)

