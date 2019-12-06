中英對照讀新聞》Singer Goo Hara’s death shines light on darker side of K-pop歌手具荷拉之死揭示韓流黑暗面

一名男子11月25日在設於南韓首爾聖母醫院的靈堂前，弔唁香消玉殞的韓流女星具荷拉。（路透）

2019-12-06 05:30:00

◎張沛元

The death of South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara, whose body was found at her home in Seoul, has again shone a spotlight on pressures that stars, especially females, face in the cutthroat K-pop industry and in deeply conservative South Korean society.

被發現陳屍首爾自宅的南韓歌手與女星具荷拉之死，再度揭示明星、特別是女明星在殘酷的韓流產業與極度保守的南韓社會中，所面對的壓力。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Goo’s death at age 28 came less than two months after the death of Choi Jin-ri, or Sulli, another K-pop star and Goo’s close friend. Experts say both Goo and Choi faced extensive cyberbullying and sexual harassment from the public and media throughout their careers, which took a toll on their mental health.

28歲的具荷拉之死，距離另一名韓流明星兼具荷拉閨密崔真理（或稱雪莉）的離世，不到2個月。專家指出，具、崔二人出道以來一直遭逢公眾與媒體鋪天蓋地的網路霸凌與性騷擾，對其精神狀態造成不良影響。

Goo debuted in 2008 as part of the five-member girl group Kara, which shot almost immediately to fame and helped pioneer the K-pop global phenomenon.

具荷拉在2008年以5人女子團體Kara成員之一的身分出道，該團體迅速走紅，並協助引領韓流成為全球現象。

Goo made headlines when she took her former boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, to court last year. Choi claimed to have been assaulted by her, while Goo accused him of threatening to release a sex video of her. （AP）

具荷拉去年因控告前男友崔鍾范而成為熱門新聞人物。崔鍾范宣稱被具荷拉攻擊，具荷拉則反控遭崔鍾范威脅要公布她的性愛影片。（美聯社）

【新聞辭典】

take its/a toll：慣用語，產生不好影響，造成損失（或傷亡、破壞）。例句：Excessive drinking of alcohol over a long period of time can take a toll on many of your body’s organs, including your heart, liver, pancreas and brain.（長期飲酒過量會對許多身體器官，包括心、肝、胰與腦，造成不良影響。）

take （someone or something） to court：慣用語，控告或採取法律行動。例句：The cartoonist took the company to court for using his works without his permission.（這名漫畫家控告這家公司未經他同意便使用他的作品。）

make headlines：慣用語，形容被新聞媒體當成重要新聞大肆報導而眾所周知。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法