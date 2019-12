中英對照讀新聞》Singer Goo Hara’s death shines light on darker side of K-pop歌手具荷拉之死揭示韓流黑暗面

一名男子11月25日在設於南韓首爾聖母醫院的靈堂前,弔唁香消玉殞的韓流女星具荷拉。(路透)

2019-12-06 05:30:00

◎張沛元

The death of South Korean singer and actress Goo Hara, whose body was found at her home in Seoul, has again shone a spotlight on pressures that stars, especially females, face in the cutthroat K-pop industry and in deeply conservative South Korean society.

被發現陳屍首爾自宅的南韓歌手與女星具荷拉之死,再度揭示明星、特別是女明星在殘酷的韓流產業與極度保守的南韓社會中,所面對的壓力。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Goo’s death at age 28 came less than two months after the death of Choi Jin-ri, or Sulli, another K-pop star and Goo’s close friend. Experts say both Goo and Choi faced extensive cyberbullying and sexual harassment from the public and media throughout their careers, which took a toll on their mental health.

28歲的具荷拉之死,距離另一名韓流明星兼具荷拉閨密崔真理(或稱雪莉)的離世,不到2個月。專家指出,具、崔二人出道以來一直遭逢公眾與媒體鋪天蓋地的網路霸凌與性騷擾,對其精神狀態造成不良影響。

Goo debuted in 2008 as part of the five-member girl group Kara, which shot almost immediately to fame and helped pioneer the K-pop global phenomenon.

具荷拉在2008年以5人女子團體Kara成員之一的身分出道,該團體迅速走紅,並協助引領韓流成為全球現象。

Goo made headlines when she took her former boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, to court last year. Choi claimed to have been assaulted by her, while Goo accused him of threatening to release a sex video of her. (AP)

具荷拉去年因控告前男友崔鍾范而成為熱門新聞人物。崔鍾范宣稱被具荷拉攻擊,具荷拉則反控遭崔鍾范威脅要公布她的性愛影片。(美聯社)

【新聞辭典】

take its/a toll:慣用語,產生不好影響,造成損失(或傷亡、破壞)。例句:Excessive drinking of alcohol over a long period of time can take a toll on many of your body’s organs, including your heart, liver, pancreas and brain.(長期飲酒過量會對許多身體器官,包括心、肝、胰與腦,造成不良影響。)

take (someone or something) to court:慣用語,控告或採取法律行動。例句:The cartoonist took the company to court for using his works without his permission.(這名漫畫家控告這家公司未經他同意便使用他的作品。)

make headlines:慣用語,形容被新聞媒體當成重要新聞大肆報導而眾所周知。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法