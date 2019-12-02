中英對照讀新聞》India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection 印度離全球第一種男用注射式避孕藥很近

印度醫學研究委員會完成全球第一種男性注射式避孕藥的臨床試驗。圖為示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2019-12-03 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully completed clinical trials of the world’s first injectable male contraceptive, which has been sent to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval.

「印度醫學研究委員會」（ICMR）已成功完成全世界第一種男性注射式避孕藥的臨床試驗，並送往印度藥物管制總局（DCGI）等待核准。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The contraceptive is effective for 13 years, after which it loses its potency. It is designed as a replacement for surgical vasectomy, which is the only male sterilisation method available in the world.

這種避孕藥的效用可持續13年，之後就會失去效力。它被設計來取代世界上男性唯一有效的絕育方法—輸精管切除手術。

"The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects." said Dr RS Sharma, senior scientist with ICMR, who has been spearheading the trials.

實驗領導者、印度醫學研究委員會的資深科學家夏爾馬表示，「所有試驗都已經完成，包括針對303名招募而來的受試者的第三期臨床試驗，成功率高達97.3％，而且沒有傳出副作用」。

"Non-surgical procedures are always preferred over surgical procedures because they will be safer and less invasive. More men are likely to opt for it," said Dr Anup Kumar, head of urology and renal transplant department, Safdarjung Hospital.

薩夫達君醫院腎臟移植與泌尿科主任庫瑪表示，「非手術的療法總是比動手術好，因為會比較安全，而且侵入性較小。可能會有更多男性選擇這個方式」。

新聞辭典

contraceptive：名詞，避孕藥。例句：Taking contraceptives can prevent pregnancy.（服用避孕藥可避免懷孕。）

potency：名詞，效力。例句：The potency of the drug was underestimated.（這種藥的效用被低估了。）

approval：名詞，核准、同意。例句：Without my mother’s approval, I cannot sleep over in your house.（沒有我媽媽允許，我不能去你家過夜。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法