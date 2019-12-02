為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 寵伴 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection 印度離全球第一種男用注射式避孕藥很近

印度醫學研究委員會完成全球第一種男性注射式避孕藥的臨床試驗。圖為示意圖。（路透檔案照）

印度醫學研究委員會完成全球第一種男性注射式避孕藥的臨床試驗。圖為示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2019-12-03 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully completed clinical trials of the world’s first injectable male contraceptive, which has been sent to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval.

「印度醫學研究委員會」（ICMR）已成功完成全世界第一種男性注射式避孕藥的臨床試驗，並送往印度藥物管制總局（DCGI）等待核准。

The contraceptive is effective for 13 years, after which it loses its potency. It is designed as a replacement for surgical vasectomy, which is the only male sterilisation method available in the world.

這種避孕藥的效用可持續13年，之後就會失去效力。它被設計來取代世界上男性唯一有效的絕育方法—輸精管切除手術。

"The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects." said Dr RS Sharma, senior scientist with ICMR, who has been spearheading the trials.

實驗領導者、印度醫學研究委員會的資深科學家夏爾馬表示，「所有試驗都已經完成，包括針對303名招募而來的受試者的第三期臨床試驗，成功率高達97.3％，而且沒有傳出副作用」。

"Non-surgical procedures are always preferred over surgical procedures because they will be safer and less invasive. More men are likely to opt for it," said Dr Anup Kumar, head of urology and renal transplant department, Safdarjung Hospital.

薩夫達君醫院腎臟移植與泌尿科主任庫瑪表示，「非手術的療法總是比動手術好，因為會比較安全，而且侵入性較小。可能會有更多男性選擇這個方式」。

新聞辭典

contraceptive：名詞，避孕藥。例句：Taking contraceptives can prevent pregnancy.（服用避孕藥可避免懷孕。）

potency：名詞，效力。例句：The potency of the drug was underestimated.（這種藥的效用被低估了。）

approval：名詞，核准、同意。例句：Without my mother’s approval, I cannot sleep over in your house.（沒有我媽媽允許，我不能去你家過夜。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

網友回應

國際今日熱門

2020總統立委選舉

LTN集點大放送

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播