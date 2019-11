法國法院判庇里牛斯山退休農婦杜特(見圖)的鄰居敗訴,鴨叫無罪。(路透檔案照)

2019-11-30 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

The ducks on a small French smallholding may carry on quacking, a French court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a neighbor’s complaint that the birds’ racket was making their life a misery.

法國法院週二宣判,法國一處小農場的鴨子們可以繼續呱呱叫,駁回一名鄰居抱怨鳥叫使其生活痛苦之投訴。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The court in the town of Dax ruled that the noise from the flock of around 60 ducks and geese kept by retired farmer Dominique Douthe in the foothills of the Pyrenees, southwestern France, was within acceptable limits, broadcaster France 3 said.

法國電視三台說,位於達克斯鎮的法院判決,法國西南部庇里牛斯山丘陵地的退休農人多明尼克‧杜特所飼養為數約60隻鴨子和鵝群發出之噪音,在可接受限度內。

"The ducks have won," Douthe told Reuters after the court decision. "I’m very happy because I didn’t want to slaughter my ducks."

杜特在法院作出決定後告訴路透,「這些鴨子們贏了」,「我很高興,因為我之前就不想宰了我的鴨。」

The complaint was brought by Douthe’s neighbor who moved from the city around a year ago into a property about 50 meters away from the enclosure in the Soustons district where Douthe keeps her flock.

這起投訴由杜特約1年前從都市搬來的鄰居提出,其入住的房子距離杜特在蘇斯通地區飼養她這群禽鳥的鳥舍約50公尺遠。

The dispute is the latest in a series of court cases that have pitted the traditional way of life in rural France against modern values which, country-dwellers say, are creeping in from the city. (Reuters)

這起爭端是一系列法國鄉下傳統生活方式與現代價值較勁之法院案例的最新一起,農村居民說,後者由都市蔓延而來。(路透)

新聞辭典

slaughter:名詞、動詞,指屠宰動物、大屠殺、賤賣、強烈譴責。例句:They follow his every word like lambs to the slaughter.(他們對他言聽計從。)

pit against:片語動詞,指競爭、較量。例句:He pits his’s wits against bureaucracy of the government.(他和政府的官僚主義鬥智。)

creep:動詞,指爬行、匍匐;名詞,指蠕動、毛骨悚然、卑鄙小人、諂媚者。例句:They took off their shoes and creep cautiously along the passage.(他們脫掉了鞋,沿著走道躡手躡腳前進。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法