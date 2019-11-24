中英對照讀新聞》No military exemption for BTS 韓「防彈少年團」不能免服兵役

圖為南韓男子天團「防彈少年團」（BTS），5月1日在美國拉斯維加斯「告示牌音樂獎」（Billboard Music Awards）頒獎典禮中勁歌熱舞。（美聯社檔案照）

2019-11-24 05:30:00

◎茅毅

All able-bodied young Korean men are required to serve in the military for about two years, with limited exemptions offered for those with outstanding achievements in sports and arts that "raise the national profile," under the Military Service Act.

按照南韓「兵役法」，該國所有體格健全的年輕男子，按規定都要入伍服兵役，役期約兩年。少數的免役待遇給予那些在體育和藝術方面「提高國家能見度」的役男。

There have been criticisms that the exemption system is unfair in excluding pop musicians, such as the members of BTS, which has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart more than once.

至今有批評認為，此一免役制度將流行音樂的音樂人排除在外，有失公允。諸如已獨佔美國「告示牌200大專輯」排行榜鰲頭不只一次的南韓男子偶像天團「防彈少年團」的成員。

Announcing a revision to the military service law on Thursday, the government reiterated its position that BTS and other pop stars will still be subject to military service, as it seeks to reduce the exemption system due to a shortage of people eligible for national service.

由於有資格服役的人力短缺，南韓政府週四宣布兵役法修正案，尋求縮減現行的免役制度之際，重申其認為防彈少年團與其他流行音樂明星，今後仍須服役的立場。

新聞辭典

able-bodied：名詞，體格健全的、強壯的。All able-bodied young men were forced to join the army.（所有體格健全的年輕男子都被強徵入伍。）

exemption：名詞，免除、豁免。Tom was granted exemption from military service.（湯姆獲准免服兵役。）

chart：名詞，圖表、航海圖、排行榜。It has been number one in the charts for one month.（它佔據排行榜首位已長達一個月。）

