中英對照讀新聞》Meet Narwhal, the puppy with a tail growing out of his forehead 遇見納沃，額頭上長了一條尾巴的小狗

美國有一隻額頭上長了尾巴的小狗，被取名為「納沃」。（美聯社檔案照）

2019-11-19 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

There’s a 10-week-old puppy in Missouri with a tail growing out of his forehead. His name is Narwhal.

（美國）密蘇里州有一隻10週大的小狗，額頭上長出一條尾巴。牠的名字是「納沃」（獨角鯨）。

請繼續往下閱讀...

His full name is "Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn," according to dog rescue nonprofit organization Mac’s Mission, which took him in after he was discovered last Saturday.

根據非營利狗狗救援組織「Mac’s Mission」，牠的全名是「納沃，神奇的毛茸茸小獨角獸」，該組織自從上週六發現牠之後，就一直帶著牠。

The tail on Narwhal’s forehead is short and stubby, sprouting right between his eyes. He has a normal tail, too, this one is just extra.

納沃頭上的尾巴粗粗短短，長在牠的雙眼之間。牠也有正常的尾巴，這個是多的。

Narwhal is not yet ready for adoption, Mac’s Mission said online － but that hasn’t stopped his fans from wanting to take him home. The organization has already received over 50 adoption applications for him, a spokesperson told CNN.

「Mac’s Mission」透過網站表示，納沃還沒有準備好被收養，但這並不能阻止想把牠帶回家的粉絲們。該組織發言人告訴美國有線電視新聞網（CNN），已接獲超過50份收養申請。

新聞辭典

puppy：名詞，小狗。例句：She wanted to keep the white puppy, but her mother opposed the idea. （她想要養這隻白色小狗，但她媽媽反對。）

stubby：形容詞，粗粗短短的。例句：My fingers are stubby, just like sausages. （我的手指粗粗短短，就像香腸一樣。）

adoption：名詞，收養。例句：Those cats are available for adoption, you can adopt one of them.（這幾隻貓咪是可以被收養的，你可以收養其中一隻。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法