《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea holds national college entrance exam 南韓舉行全國大學入學考試

圖為今年南韓大學入學考試考場之一的首爾私立梨花女子外國語高等學校前，該校學生為其參加大考的校友加油打氣。（路透）

2019-11-17 05:30:00

◎茅毅

South Korea held the annual state-administered college entrance exam on Thursday with roughly half a million applicants sitting for the high-stakes test that some claim will determine their future.

南韓週四舉行由國家主辦的年度大學入學考試，約50萬名考生參加此一高風險大考，有些人聲稱這會決定他們的未來。

The College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT) began at 8:40 a.m. at 1,185 exam venues across the nation. The marathon exam, which covers five test subjects, including Korean, math and English, is scheduled to finish at 5:40 p.m.

「大學學術能力測驗」於當天上午8點40分，在全韓1185個考場展開。這場馬拉松式的考試共考5科，包括韓文、數學和英文，預定於當天下午5點40分結束。

The CSAT is considered critical in the country. Parents accompany their children to schools and pray for them at churches and temples. It is also considered a national event, with working hours at public offices delayed by an hour to 10 a.m. to prevent traffic congestion for applicants going to test venues. The local stock and currency markets also open an hour later than usual.

這場考試在該國被認為至關重要。父母會陪同其身為考生的小孩到校，到教堂與寺廟祈求。該考試也被視為一件國家大事，為考生赴考場著想，預防交通阻塞，公家機關延後一小時上班。當地股、匯市亦比平常晚一小時開市。

新聞辭典

high-stakes：形容詞，高風險（孤注一擲、下大賭注）的。例句：The company has made some high-stakes investments.（該公司已做了一些高風險的投資。）

venue：名詞，發生地點（場所）。例句：The hotel is an ideal venue for conferences.（這家飯店係舉行會議的一個理想場所。）

aptitude：名詞，天資（賦）、資質、才能、傾向。例句：I have no aptitude for sport.（我沒有運動細胞。）

