中英對照讀新聞》Asbestos-like material in air nixes tourism on battleship isle軍艦島觀光因空氣中有類石棉物質而喊卡

日本長崎縣的軍艦島今年7月底一度因石棉超標而禁止登島觀光，但禁令已於8月10日解除。圖為軍艦島全貌。（法新社檔案照）

2019-11-15 05:30:00

◎ 張沛元

There is something in the air here on Gunkanjima, or "Battleship Island," and it’s enough of a concern to bring tourism to a halt.

（日本長崎縣）軍艦島的空氣裡有些什麼，而且多到令人擔心，以致暫停登島觀光。

The municipal government on July 31 prohibited landing on the former coal-mining island of Hashima after levels of what is believed to be asbestos exceeding safety standards were detected.

在偵測到據信是石棉的濃度超過安全標準後，長崎市政府7月31日禁止登上這座過去採煤的端島。

Up to 16 fibers of fibrous material per liter of air were found at two out of three open-air spots at the World Heritage site during an inspection on July 12, according to the municipal government’s tourism policy department, higher than the standard of 10.

根據長崎市政府的觀光政策課7月12日的檢測發現，在這座世界遺產的3個戶外景點中，有2處發現每公升空氣中的纖維物質多達16根，高於標準值10根。

Such inspections have been conducted roughly once a year since 2009 when the island was opened to visitors. Until the previous inspection in December 2017, asbestos had not been detected, according to an official.

這類空氣品質檢測自2009年該島開放觀光起，約1年進行1次。官員指出，在2017年12月的上一次檢測之前，都沒有發現石棉。

Asbestos is a group of fibrous minerals used as a construction material to protect buildings from fire and heat, but is associated with mesothelioma and lung cancer.

石棉是一群做為防火與隔熱建築材料的纖維狀礦物質，但也與間皮瘤及肺癌有關。

新聞辭典

in the air：慣用語，形容有什麼事情可能即將發生，即將發生；可被感覺到；被人們意識到。例句：Change is in the air.（改變在即。）

bring（someone or something）to a halt：慣用語，停止。例句：Proceedings at the High Court have been brought to a sudden halt due to load shedding.（高等法院的庭審因分區輪流停電而突然停止。）

be associated with something：慣用語，…是…所引起的；…和…有關聯；…和…有瓜葛。

