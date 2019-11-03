中英對讀新聞》Seoul City drafts largest-ever budget for 2020-首爾市編列創新高的2020年度總預算

首爾市長朴元淳10月14日在首爾市政府宣誓。（歐新社檔案照）

2019-11-03 05:30:00

◎茅毅

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, its annual budget for 2020 will be 39.5 trillion won, up 10.6 percent from 35.7 trillion won for this year. In addition, if approved, the budget will see a double-digit growth for the second straight year following a 12.3 percent increase in 2019.

根據首爾市政府，其2020年度總預算將達39.5兆韓元，比今年度的35.7兆韓元增加10.6％。此外，若獲通過，該市總預算將繼2019年度增加12.3％後，連續兩年呈兩位數成長。

Seoul City will fund the expansion by issuing municipal bonds worth 3 trillion won at an annual interest rate of 1.8 percent. The city will spend 12.88 trillion won on social welfare. It will be the first time for its social welfare budget to surpass the 12 trillion won mark. In addition, 2.13 trillion won will be spent to create 393,000 jobs, while budgets for housing redevelopment, industrial economy and general administration also increased significantly.

首爾市將以發行金額3兆韓元、年息1.8％市府債的方式，為前述新增的預算籌措財源。該市將在社會福利上支出12.88兆韓元。這將是該市的社福預算首度超過12兆韓元大關。另外，2.13兆韓元將做為創造39.3萬個工作的經費。同時，住宅改建、產業經濟和一般行政的預算也大幅成長。

The city said it plans to inject 2.5 trillion won into increasing housing support for newlyweds and 2.2 trillion won into setting up a more stable childcare system. The city has also earmarked 497.7 billion won for supporting the younger generation and 811.1 billion won for improving air quality.

該市表示，其計畫投入2.5兆韓元，增加對新婚夫妻的住宅補貼，並挹注2.2兆韓元，建立一個更穩定的兒童照護體系。該市亦提撥4977億韓元支持年輕世代，以及8111億韓元改善空氣品質。

新聞辭典

municipal：形容詞，市（政、立、辦）的。例句：This is the municipal zoo.（這是市立動物園。）

earmark：動詞，提（劃）撥（款項）…做為特定用途。例句：One billion dollars of this year’s budget is already earmarked for infrastructure improvements.（已提撥今年度預算中的10億美元，專門用於改善基礎設施。）

newlywed：名詞，新婚者。例句：The shop has a special discount rate for newlyweds.（這家店給新婚夫婦特別優惠。）

