《中英對照讀新聞》Australia’s Chris the sheep, the world’s woolliest, dies 全球最多羊毛的澳洲綿羊克里斯過世

美麗諾綿羊「克里斯」2015年獲救時，身上扛著超過5年沒剃的羊毛，重逾40公斤。（法新社檔案照）

2019-11-02 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

An Australian sheep who made headlines in 2015 for the record-breaking weight of his fleece has died, according to the carers of the Merino named Chris.

根據美麗諾綿羊「克里斯」的照顧者表示，這隻2015年因羊毛重量破紀錄而成新聞頭條的綿羊，已經過世。

The animal, believed to be aged about 10, was found dead on Tuesday morning by his minders, having died of old age, said Kate Luke, co-founder and vice president of the Canberra-based Little Oak Sanctuary, a charity that shelters over 180 farm animals.

收留逾180隻農場動物的坎培拉慈善機構「小橡樹庇護所」共同創辦人暨副主席凱特‧路克說，這隻動物據信年約10歲，照護員週二上午發現牠死了，因年紀大而過世。

"We are heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, wise, friendly soul. Chris is known as the world record holder for having grown the heaviest fleece on record," the sanctuary said in a Facebook post.

這間收容機構在臉書貼文說，「我們很傷心失去了這個窩心、聰明、友善的靈魂。克里斯以有史以來長出最重羊毛的世界紀錄保持者聞名。」

In 2015, Chris the sheep was discovered on the northern outskirts of Australian capital Canberra, struggling to walk under the weight of his wool, which had not be shorn in more than five years.

「2015年，綿羊克里斯在澳洲首都坎培拉北郊被發現，背著牠超過5年沒剃的沉重羊毛舉步維艱。」

The 40.2 kilos of wool removed from Chris in 2015 - worth about $413.6 at current prices - made him the unofficial carrier of the world’s heaviest fleece, dethroning New Zealand sheep Big Ben, who was found carrying nearly 29 kilograms of wool in 2014. (Reuters)

2015年從克里斯身上卸下40.2公斤羊毛──以目前價格來看，約值413.6美元──使牠成了非正式的全球最重羊毛背負者，擊敗紐西蘭綿羊「大笨鐘」，後者2014年被發現背了將近29公斤羊毛。（路透）

新聞辭典

fleece：名詞，指一隻羊一次剪下的毛、羊毛狀織物；動詞，指詐取、剪羊毛、羊毛般蓋滿。例句：She claims the man fleeced her out of thousands of dollars.（她聲稱這男人騙走她數千美元。）

shelter：名詞，指避難所、收容所、遮蔽；動詞，指庇護、避難。例句：One hill cannot shelter two tigers.（一山不容二虎。）

shear：動詞，過去分詞為shorn，指剪羊毛或剪髮等、修剪、切斷、砍斬、剝奪；名詞，指切、剪、大剪刀、羊的年歲。例句：The President was shorn of his power by the Parliament.（總統的權力被國會剝奪了。）

