中英對照讀新聞》Barbara Bush saw Trump as a ’symbol of greed’ 芭芭拉．布希視川普為「貪婪象徵」

美國已故前第一夫人芭芭拉．布希早在90年代就不屑當今美國總統川普，斥之為貪婪象徵。圖為芭芭拉2009年在德州休士頓的球場觀看一場職棒大聯盟的比賽。（美聯社）

2019-11-01 05:30:00

◎張沛元

Barbara Bush didn’t bite her tongue in recent years when it came to Donald Trump：She just didn’t like him. But a new biography of the former first lady finds that her disdain for the Republican president, who transformed the party her own family had embodied for generations into his likeness, dates as least as far back as a 1990s diary entry.

（美國已故前第一夫人）芭芭拉．布希近年來只要提到（美國總統）唐納．川普時總是直言不諱：她就是不喜歡他。但一本有關這位前第一夫人的新傳記透露，芭芭拉對這位將歷代布希家族成員曾體現的共和黨、改造成像他川普一樣的共和黨籍總統（指川普）的不屑，最遠至少可以追溯到1990年代的一篇日記。

請繼續往下閱讀...

She referred to Trump in the entry as "the real symbol of greed in the 80s."

她在這篇日記中提到川普時，稱之為「80年代貨真價實的貪婪象徵」。

Mrs. Bush later showed a friend news clips about Trump’s separation from his first wife, Ivana, and noted that allies of the soon-to-be ex-Mrs. Trump were saying a $25 million settlement in the prenuptial agreement she signed wouldn’t be enough.

布希夫人（芭芭拉）稍後向一名友人展示有關川普與其首任妻子伊凡娜分居的新聞剪報，並注意到馬上要成為川普前妻的伊凡娜的閨密說，她（指伊凡娜）簽過名的婚前協議中的2500萬美元贍養費不夠。

"The Trumps are a new word, both of them," Mrs. Bush wrote. "Trump now means Greed, selfishness and ugly. So sad."

「川普夫婦如今是一個新的字彙，夫妻倆都是，」布希夫人寫道。「川普如今意指貪婪、自私與醜陋。真可悲。」

新聞辭典

bite one’s tongue：慣用語，緘默不語。例句：Always ready to knock on wood, throw salt over my shoulder, bite my tongue, cross my fingers.（隨時準備好敲木頭以免一語成讖、灑鹽過肩去霉運、咬舌三緘其口，與手指交扣祈求好運。）

disdain：動詞，輕視，蔑視，鄙視。

transform A into B：慣用語，變成。例句：US President Trump on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited immigration overhaul to "transform America’s immigration system into the pride of our nation and the envy of the modern world."（美國總統川普週四楬櫫久候的移民改革計畫，要「將美國的移民制度改造為美國的驕傲與令現代世界艷羨。」）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法