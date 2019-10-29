中英對照讀新聞》Battle of Midway：World War Two Japanese carrier wrecks found 中途島之戰：第二次世界大戰的日本航母殘骸被找到

瓦肯公司展示聲納掃描到的中途島戰役戰艦。（美聯社資料照）

2019-10-29 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

Deep sea explorers have found two Japanese aircraft carriers that were sunk in battle in World War Two.

深海探勘家發現了兩艘沉沒於二戰的日本航空母艦。

The carriers were among seven ships that went down in the Battle of Midway, a major air and sea battle fought between the US and Japan in 1942.

這幾艘航母是中途島戰役中沉沒的7艘船之2，中途島戰役是1942年美日之間的重要海空戰役。

One ship, the Kaga, was discovered last week, while wreckage from another carrier, Akagi, was found on Sunday.

其中一艘「加賀號」於上週被發現，而另一艘航母「赤城號」的殘骸，則在週日被發現。

This month’s discoveries came after weeks of searching by crew members based on the vessel Petrel. The Petrel is owned by Vulcan Inc, a company created by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

在研究船「海燕號」上的工作團隊搜索數週後，才有了本月的發現。「海燕號」隸屬於已逝的微軟共同創辦人艾倫，創立的瓦肯公司。

The crew deployed an autonomous underwater vehicle （AUV） fitted with sonar, which helped to pinpoint the locations of the Kaga and Akagi.

工作團隊布置了一台配有聲納的自主水下載具，可以幫忙找出「加賀號」與「赤城號」的位置。

Both ships were found lying about 18,000 feet （5,490 metres） under water within the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument - the largest marine conservation area in the world.

兩艘航母都在世界最大的海洋保護區「帕帕哈瑙莫夸基亞國家海洋保護區」內，大約水下1.8萬英呎（5490公尺）的位置被找到。

新聞辭典

Aircraft carrier：名詞，航空母艦。例句：There are two flighter jets on the aircraft carrier. （這艘航空母艦上有兩架戰鬥機。）

Wreckage：名詞，殘骸。例句：After the accident happened, rescuers finally find the wreckage of the airplane. （在意外發生後，搜救人員終於找到飛機的殘骸。）

Largest：形容詞，最大的。例句：Russia is the largest country in the world. （俄羅斯是世界上最大的國家。）

