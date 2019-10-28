中英對照讀英文》Facebook is making its own AI deepfakes to head off a disinformation disaster 防制假訊息災難，臉書積極產製人工智慧「深度偽造」影片

臉書提供1000萬美元發起一項挑戰賽，助力辨識「深度偽造」的造假影片。圖為美國前總統歐巴馬深偽影片的製作過程。（美聯社資料照）

2019-10-28 05:30:00

◎劉宜庭

Facebook fears that AI-generated “deepfake” videos could be the next big source of viral misinformation—spreading among its users with potentially catastrophic consequences for the next US presidential election.

臉書擔心用戶散播由人工智慧生成、未來有望成為假訊息主要來源的「深度偽造」影片，對下屆美國總統選舉帶來具有災難性潛力的後果。

Its solution? Making lots of deepfakes of its own, to help researchers build and refine detection tools.

提出因應「深度偽造」的解決方案？臉書自己產製大量深偽影片，助力研究者創建及改善辨識工具。

The rise of deepfakes has been driven by recent advances in machine learning. Algorithms capable of capturing and re-creating a person’s likeness have already been used to make point-and-click tools for pasting a person’s face onto someone else.

機器學習的技術進展助長了深偽的崛起。能夠捕捉及重現人物肖像的演算法，已被應用在點擊式工具的製作，它能把人臉貼在另一個人身上。

Facebook will dedicate $10 million. Together with Microsoft and academics from institutions including MIT, UC Berkeley, and Oxford University, the company is launching the Deepfake Detection Challenge, which will offer unspecified cash rewards for the best detection methods.

臉書將貢獻1000萬美元。與微軟及學術機構麻省理工學院、加州大學柏克萊分校、牛津大學等，一起推出「辨識深偽挑戰賽」，該挑戰賽將頒發未指定金額的獎金給最優秀的檢測方法。

新聞辭典

AI（Artificial Intelligence）：專有名詞縮寫，人工智慧。例句：The term “deepfake”refers to deep learning, the AI technique employed.（「深度偽造」這個辭彙援引自實現人工智慧的「深度學習」技術。）

deepfake：名詞，深度偽造、深偽。例句：Tools for catching deepfakes automatically are only just emerging.（可以自動揪出「深度偽造」的工具才剛開始發展。）

algorithm：名詞，演算法。例句：Algorithms learn the appearance of each face in order paste one onto the other while maintaining each smile, blink, and nod.（演算法學習每一張臉孔，以便在換臉時維持好每一個笑容、眨眼及點頭的動作。）

