《中英對照讀新聞》Kakao suspends online comments for entertainment articles Kakao暫停網友對娛樂新聞發表網路留言

南韓藝人雪莉14日在家中身亡。圖為警方在她位於京畿道城南市的家門前，拉起禁止進入的封鎖線。相關單位正調查其死因。（歐新社檔案照）

2019-10-27 05:30:00

◎茅毅

South Korea’s internet company Kakao said Friday that it would prevent users from posting malicious comments on its online entertainment news articles next month, pledging also to overhaul its search engine functionalities to address cyberbullying.

南韓的網路公司Kakao週五表示，下個月將禁止使用者對其網路的娛樂新聞報導，張貼惡意留言。該公司也承諾大幅修改其搜尋引擎的功能，以解決網路霸凌。

The measure came after mounting calls for the internet portal website to address cyberbullying targeting celebrities and people in general. The calls intensified after singer-turned-actress Sulli passed away last week in an apparent suicide. While the cause of death was not made public, it was widely believed Sulli had been suffering from depression.

該措施係在要求入口網站解決鎖定名人和一般人的網路霸凌的呼聲愈來愈高後提出。在歌手轉型為演員的雪莉上週過世、死因顯然是自殺後，這樣的呼聲變得更大。儘管尚未公開死因，但外界咸認為雪莉死前受憂鬱症所苦。

Kakao, however, said the decision had not been made because of a single case and that there had been heated debate over the issue for a long time. The company also decided to suspend its “related search words” service for celebrities immediately for its messenger app, Kakao Talk.

然而，Kakao指稱，長久以來就有關於該議題的熱烈論辯，並非因個案而做出實施新措施的決定。該公司亦決定立即暫停其通訊應用程式Kakao Talk針對名人的「相關搜尋字詞」服務。

新聞辭典

malicious：形容詞，惡（歹）意（毒）的、蓄意的。She has been receiving malicious phone calls.（她接二連三接到惡意騷擾電話。）

cyberbullying：名詞，網路霸凌。Schools are required to come up with ways to address cyberbullying.（各校需要想出解決網路霸凌的辦法。）

pass away：片語，去世、停止、消失。Grandpa passed away peacefully last week.（爺爺上週安詳地去世。）

