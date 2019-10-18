《中英對照讀新聞》Lawson becomes ‘awson’ to save birds nesting near L in sign 勞森變「奧森」 以保住招牌L字母旁的鳥巢

2019-10-18

◎張沛元

A nature-loving Lawson owner in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture couldn’t bear to disturb a bird’s nest to replace the dead bulb behind the L in the convenience store’s sign.

（日本）愛媛縣松山市的一名熱愛大自然的（連鎖超商）勞森的店主，不忍心為了更換該店招牌中壞掉的燈泡，而去打擾一個位於L字母後方的鳥巢。

Fans of "awson," as the outlet in this popular hot spring resort area is now commonly known, have heaped praise on Shusaku Yoshimoto for leaving the L alone.

這家位於這處知名溫泉區、如今通常被以「奧森」之名廣為周知的超商的粉絲，對（店主）吉本周作不處理L字母燈泡之舉，讚譽有加。

A pair of swallows are raising chicks in the nest in a snug space beside the letter.

一對燕子在這個字母旁邊的凹槽空間築巢與養育雛鳥。

Yoshimoto spotted the nest in May last year, when workers came to fix the sign after all the bulbs burned out.

吉本在去年5月、工人來修理這個燈泡全都燒掉的招牌時，發現這個鳥巢。

The repairmen said they couldn’t do the job unless they ripped out the nest, so Yoshimoto postponed it until the chicks were ready to take off.

維修人員說，不拆掉鳥巢就沒辦法修，於是吉本決定延後修繕，直到雛鳥準備離巢。

The birds flew out the very next month. But then Yoshimoto thought, what if they come back? So he decided to let the light for the L remain dark.

燕子隔月飛離巢。但吉本想，要是牠們回來呢？所以他決定不換L字母的燈泡。

The pair returned this spring.

這對燕子今春返巢。

"It’s said swallows will bring good luck, and our customers are looking forward to seeing them,"Yoshimoto said.

「人家都說燕子會帶來好運，我們的客人都期待能看到牠們。」吉本說。

新聞辭典

leave someone/something alone：慣用語，別管、別碰、別干涉某人或某事。例句：Leave those apple pies alone. They’re for the guests.（別動這些蘋果派。那是給客人吃的。）

burn out：片語，（火）燒盡，（引擎等因過熱）燒壞故障，過度疲勞。

look forward to：慣用語，期待，to之後接名詞或動名詞。例句：You know what? Not everyone looks forward to Valentine’s Day.（你知道嗎？不是每個人都期待過西洋情人節。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法