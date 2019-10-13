中英對照讀新聞》PM highlights inter-Korean dictionary project on Hangeul Day 總理在韓文節強調兩韓大辭典編纂計畫

2019-10-13

◎茅毅

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon called for the resumption of a now-halted inter-Korean project to jointly compile a Korean dictionary, during his speech at a ceremony marking the 573rd anniversary of the promulgation of Hangeul, Wednesday.

南韓總理李洛淵週三在一場紀念韓文頒布573週年的典禮上發表演說，呼籲恢復一項目前中斷、由南北韓共同編纂一部韓文大辭典的計畫。

"Seventy years of division has even brought a linguistic gap between South and North Korea," Lee said. "The two Koreas agreed on the Gyeoremal-Keunsajeon Joint Compilation in 2005, but it has not seen much progress."

「70年的分裂，甚至已帶來南韓和北韓間的語言隔閡」，李洛淵說。「兩韓2005年曾就『民族語言大辭典共同編纂（事業）』達成協議，但它至今沒看到多大進展」。

Hangeul is the Korean alphabet which was developed under King Sejong of the Joseon Kingdom and promulgated in 1446. The Gyeoremal-Keunsajeon Joint Compilation was signed in 2000 by then-President Kim Dae-jung and then-leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il.

韓文係韓語的字母，由朝鮮王朝的世宗大王發明，並於1446年頒布。民族語言大辭典共同編纂（事業）是在2000年由當時的南韓總統金大中與北韓領導人金正日簽署。

新聞辭典

linguistic：形容詞，語言（學）的。例句：I am interested in the linguistic development of children.（我對兒童的語言發展有興趣。）

alphabet：名詞，字母（表、系統）。例句：The English alphabet has 26 letters.（英語共有26個字母。）

promulgate：動詞、名詞為promulgation，公（發、頒）布、宣傳、傳播、普及。例句：The new law was finally promulgated.（新法律終於頒布。）

