2019-10-12

◎周虹汶

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will be cheering on his team from space when they take on South Africa in their pivotal Rugby World Cup clash.

義大利太空人盧卡.帕米塔諾將從太空為自家隊伍加油,在他們於關鍵的世界盃橄欖球賽與南非對決時。

Parmitano will be watching Friday’s Pool B match from the International Space Station as it orbits some 400 km above the earth.

帕米塔諾將自繞著離地球約400公里軌道運行的國際太空站,觀看預賽B組的比賽。

Italy are looking to upset the Springboks and reach the knockout stages for the first time.

義大利指望重創「跳羚隊」,首度進階淘汰賽。

Parmitano, who has been in space since July, had a message for the Italian team.

7月以來一直待在太空的帕米塔諾,捎了個訊息給義大利隊。

"You are a team and have to work all together to reach your goal, which is that of winning,"he said in a video posted by the European Space Agency and the Italian Rugby Federation.

「你們是一個團隊,必須共同合作來達到目標,那就是獲勝」,他在歐洲太空總署及義大利橄欖球聯盟刊登的影片中說道。

It is not the first time Parmitano has broken new ground in space.

此非帕米塔諾第一次在太空開闢新天地。

In August he became the first person to DJ in space when he played a set from the ISS for a club in Ibiza. (Reuters)

8月他成了在太空當唱片騎師的第一人,當時他從國際太空站為伊維薩島一間俱樂部播放一組歌單。(路透)

新聞辭典

take on:片語,指開始具有某特徵、呈現、露出。例句:His voice took on a troubled tone.(從他的聲音能聽出他遇到麻煩。)

look to:片語,指注意、小心、指望、面向。例句:He’s regularly looked to for advice.(大家經常徵詢他的意見。)

break new ground:片語,指開闢或發現新天地、創新。例句:The research breaks new ground by creating a new method.(這項研究提出的新方法,是一項突破性進展。)

