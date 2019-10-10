《中英對照讀新聞》Performance anxiety：Singapore schoolkids struggle with stress／成果焦慮：被壓力折磨的新加坡學童

2019-10-10

◎孫宇青

Schoolchildren are paying a heavy price for Singapore’s success in global education rankings, with rising numbers seeking psychiatric help as they struggle to cope with the relentless pressure.

新加坡在全球教育排名中名列前茅，但該國學生為此付出沉重代價；為了應付沒完沒了的壓力，愈來愈多人尋求心理諮商。

According to a report, the students there have higher levels of anxiety about schoolwork than other nations. "Children are being forced to mature too fast because the society does not allow the luxury of taking it slow," said a psychologist.

根據一份報告，星國學生的課業焦慮程度高於其他國家。一名心理學家說：「孩子被迫快速長大，因為這個社會容不下慢慢來的奢侈。」

Under such heavy pressure, private, after-school tuition has become the norm. Singaporean students rank third globally on time spent on homework, at 9.4 hours a week, according to an OECD survey.

在龐大壓力下，私人課後補習已成常態。「經濟合作暨發展組織」（OECD）調查顯示，星國學生一週花9.4小時寫作業，排名全球第三。

Authorities hope to ease the pressure of students by measures including axing some exams in both primary and secondary school, and only grouping students according to ability in more academic subjects such as math and science － rather than separating them into streams for all subjects.（AFP）

當局希望採取措施減輕學子的壓力，包括廢除小學和中學部分考試，以及僅在數學、科學等偏學術科目上，依據能力差異進行分班，而非在所有科目上都採取能力分班。（法新社）

新聞辭典

relentless：形容詞，不間斷的；堅韌的。例句：To win the hearts of customers requires relentless pursuit of quality.（要贏得顧客的心，就必須持續追求品質。）

ax：動詞，撤銷；削減。例句：The airline axed more flights on account of the strike.（由於罷工，航空公司取消更多航班。）

stream：名詞，能力分組。例句：He is in the A stream for physics and the B stream for English.（他物理被分到A組，英文被分到B組。）

