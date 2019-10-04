《中英對照讀新聞》Uber will ban passengers with low ratings Uber將禁止評分低的乘客叫車

2019-10-04

◎張沛元

Uber passengers who habitually leave their trash behind and disrespect their drivers may soon get the boot.

習慣性留下垃圾以及不尊重駕駛的Uber乘客，很快就會無法再使用Uber。

The ride-hailing company announced Tuesday that riders with ratings that are ’’significantly below average’’ may lose access to the app, part of a rollout of the company’s updated community guidelines, which riders must abide by to continue using the service.

這家叫車公司週二宣布，評分「大幅低於平均值」的乘客，可能會無法存取Uber的app，為該公司的更新版社區守則的一環，乘客若要持續使用該公司的服務，就必須遵守這些守則。

Uber, however, said that bans for bad behavior won’t come as a surprise to offending passengers. Riders will receive several notifications before they lose access to the app, the company said.

不過，Uber也說，不會突然以行為不佳為由禁止叫車以致冒犯到乘客。該公司說，乘客會先接獲數次通知，然後才會無法存取app。

And they also will have opportunities to improve their rating to remain in good standing. Tips to boost a user’s rating include：’’encouraging polite behavior, avoiding leaving trash in the vehicle and avoiding requests for drivers to exceed the speed limit,’’ Uber said.

而且乘客也有機會改善其評分以維持好名聲。提升使用者評分的秘訣包括：「鼓勵禮貌行為，避免在車內留下垃圾，與避免要求司機超速，」Uber說。

新聞辭典

leave behind：慣用語，丟下，撇下，落下。例句：In the event of an emergency aircraft evacuation, leave all your carry-on luggage and personal belongings behind.（當要從飛機緊急撤離時，所有手提行李與個人物品都不能帶走。）

get the boot：慣用語，被公司或學校開除；被踢出某個組織或單位。例句：He is going to get the boot if the boss finds out that he is the one causing big losses in business.（要是老闆發現他是導致重大業務損失的罪魁禍首，他就會被開除。）

abide by：片語動詞，遵守，遵循（協議、決定或規章）。例句：He never abided by the standards that had already been set.（他從不遵守既定標準。）

