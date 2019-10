《中英對照讀新聞》Uber will ban passengers with low ratings Uber將禁止評分低的乘客叫車

2019-10-04

◎張沛元

Uber passengers who habitually leave their trash behind and disrespect their drivers may soon get the boot.

習慣性留下垃圾以及不尊重駕駛的Uber乘客,很快就會無法再使用Uber。

The ride-hailing company announced Tuesday that riders with ratings that are ’’significantly below average’’ may lose access to the app, part of a rollout of the company’s updated community guidelines, which riders must abide by to continue using the service.

這家叫車公司週二宣布,評分「大幅低於平均值」的乘客,可能會無法存取Uber的app,為該公司的更新版社區守則的一環,乘客若要持續使用該公司的服務,就必須遵守這些守則。

Uber, however, said that bans for bad behavior won’t come as a surprise to offending passengers. Riders will receive several notifications before they lose access to the app, the company said.

不過,Uber也說,不會突然以行為不佳為由禁止叫車以致冒犯到乘客。該公司說,乘客會先接獲數次通知,然後才會無法存取app。

And they also will have opportunities to improve their rating to remain in good standing. Tips to boost a user’s rating include:’’encouraging polite behavior, avoiding leaving trash in the vehicle and avoiding requests for drivers to exceed the speed limit,’’ Uber said.

而且乘客也有機會改善其評分以維持好名聲。提升使用者評分的秘訣包括:「鼓勵禮貌行為,避免在車內留下垃圾,與避免要求司機超速,」Uber說。

新聞辭典

leave behind:慣用語,丟下,撇下,落下。例句:In the event of an emergency aircraft evacuation, leave all your carry-on luggage and personal belongings behind.(當要從飛機緊急撤離時,所有手提行李與個人物品都不能帶走。)

get the boot:慣用語,被公司或學校開除;被踢出某個組織或單位。例句:He is going to get the boot if the boss finds out that he is the one causing big losses in business.(要是老闆發現他是導致重大業務損失的罪魁禍首,他就會被開除。)

abide by:片語動詞,遵守,遵循(協議、決定或規章)。例句:He never abided by the standards that had already been set.(他從不遵守既定標準。)

