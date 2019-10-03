《中英對照讀新聞》Kenyans rush to swap banknotes as cash ban looms 鈔票禁令在即，肯亞人搶著換鈔

2019-10-03

◎孫宇青

A man walked into a Nairobi car yard and paid for a luxury Mercedes with a mountain of 1,000 shilling ($9 euros) banknotes, desperate to offload cash that would be worthless after September 30.

一名男子走進奈洛比市一家汽車展示場，拿出大量1000肯亞先令紙鈔（約9歐元），買下一台豪華賓士轎車，急著將9月30日後就一文不值的現金脫手。

With the deadline looming before the Central Bank of Kenya bans all old edition 1,000 shilling notes, big fish with their fortunes stashed in cash are under pressure.

隨著肯亞中央銀行禁止所有舊版千元先令流通的日期逼近，握有大筆現金的大人物備感壓力。

A new print of the 1,000 shilling banknote, the largest denomination, was rolled out in June. The operation is aimed at flushing out dirty money being hoarded by tax evaders, crooked businessmen and criminal groups. The central bank in June said there were roughly 218 million 1,000 shilling notes in circulation.

最大面額1000先令的新版紙鈔在六月推出，這項行動旨在迫使逃稅者、奸商和犯罪集團，釋出積存的來歷不明財富。肯亞央行六月表示，約有2.18億張千元先令在市面流通。

People are getting creative, devising schemes to quickly unload small amounts of their cash. For example, a liquor shop owner gets 500,000 shillings every day to bank together with his daily sales, as a deal with a wealthy guy, and get between five and 10 percent in return.（AFP）

人們開始想方設法，擬定可以迅速脫手小額現金的方法。例如，一名酒商和有錢人達成協議，每天幫對方將50萬先令，連同自家營業額存進銀行，藉此收取5%到10%的回饋。（法新社）

新聞辭典

stash：動詞，存放；藏匿。例句：The stolen jewels were stashed in a car.（遭竊的珠寶藏在一輛汽車裡。）

denomination：名詞，（錢）面額；（宗教）派別。例句：It takes some time to get used to the coins of different denominations.（要習慣不同面額的錢幣，得花點時間。）

hoard：動詞，囤積；貯藏。例句：With a typhoon approaching, People start to hoard food and supplies.（隨著颱風逼近，人們開始囤積食物和日用品。）

