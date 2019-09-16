中英對照讀新聞》Archaeologists in Peru unearth ancient mural reflecting on the importance of water 秘魯考古學家挖出揭示水資源重要性的古壁畫

2019-09-16

◎劉宜庭

Archaeologists in northern Peru have unearthed an ancient mural from the lost Caral civilisation that is believed to be about 3,800 years old. The discovery was made in the Vichama archaeological site. A team of excavators has brushed away the earth from the mural to reveal figures that depict a toad that wraps its hands around the head of a man.

秘魯北部的考古學家已自3800年前失落的小北文明中，挖出一幅古壁畫。這項發現出土於瓦喬考古遺址。考古隊刷去壁畫上的塵土，顯現出一隻蟾蜍環抱著一顆男人頭顱的圖樣。

Archaeologist Tatiana Abad told a news conference in Lima the mural represents the "announcement of the arrival of water," adding "it talks about the importance of water in times of crisis".

考古學家塔蒂亞娜．阿巴德在利馬舉行的新聞發布會表示，這幅壁畫代表著「預告水的到來」，並補充「它訴說著水資源在危急關頭的重要性」。

Excavations at Vichama have been ongoing since 2007 and continue to reveal new insights into the ancient civilisation such as an advanced city plan and architecture. The Caral is believed to be the oldest civilisation in the Americas, dating as far back as 3,000 BC. But little is still known of this ancient city.

瓦喬考古遺址的挖掘工作自2007年持續開展，不斷揭示出對小北文明的新見解，諸如先進的都市規劃與建築。小北文明據信為美洲最古老的文明，可追溯至西元前3000年。不過，人們對其古都所知甚少。

新聞辭典

Peru：名詞，（南美洲國家）秘魯。例句：The archaeological site is in an arid region of Peru.（這座考古遺址位於秘魯的乾旱地區。）

civilisation：名詞，文明、文化。例句：The Caral civilisation was mysteriously toppled at around 1,600 BCE.（小北文明約在公元前1600年神秘消失。）

mural：名詞，壁畫；形容詞，牆壁的。例句：Many ancient murals have been found within ancient Egyptian tombs.（古埃及墓穴內發現許多古壁畫。）

