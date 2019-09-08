《中英對照讀新聞》Support-rating gap between rival parties narrows 韓敵對政黨間的支持度差距縮小

2019-09-08

◎茅毅

The 2020 general election for South Korea’s next National Assembly is coming in about 200 days.

2020年南韓國會大選會在約200天後來臨。

According to a survey by the Opinion Research Justice, unveiled on Aug. 29, the support ratings gap between the two parties has narrowed to 4 percentage points － 36.4 percent for the Democratic Party and 32.4 for the Liberty Korea Party. But symptoms of situation change have emerged over the past few months amid sagging economic indices and growing disappointment in diplomatic affairs and North Korean policies.

根據「公正言論調查」8月29日公布的一項調查，兩大黨間的支持度差距已縮小至4個百分點—（執政黨）「共同民主黨」的36.4%和（在野黨）「自由韓國黨」的32.4%。但在經濟指標持續下降以及在外交事務與北韓政策方面愈來愈令人失望下，過去幾個月，已出現情勢改變的徵兆。

Further, the scandals surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family have been a recent risk factor for the ruling party. Cho Kuk is a close political ally of President Moon.

另外，圍繞在法務部長被提名人曹國及其家人的醜聞，對執政黨而言，已是一個最新的風險因素。曹國是總統文在寅一名親近的政治盟友。

新聞辭典

sag：動詞、名詞，下垂（陷、降、跌）、減弱。The dollar held up well but the pound sagged.（美元走強，但英鎊下跌。）

indices：名詞，index的複數、指數（標）、索引。Consumer spending is a good index of public confidence in the economy.（消費者支出乃大眾對經濟的信心的良好指標。）

nominee：名詞，被提名（任命）人。All nominees for ministers will be reviewed.（所有獲提名出任部長的人，都將被審查。）

