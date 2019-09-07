《中英對照讀新聞》World War Two veteran breaks own scuba diving record at 96 二戰老兵在96歲打破自身水肺潛水紀錄

2019-09-07

◎周虹汶

A 96-year-old celebrated his birthday on Saturday by breaking his own record as the world’s oldest active scuba diver for the third year running, plunging to the depths of the equivalent of a 15-storey building to explore a shipwreck off Cyprus.

一名身為全球最老現役水肺潛水員的96歲長者，週六以第三度打破自身紀錄的方式慶生，潛入相當於15層高樓深度，探索塞浦路斯外海的一起船骸。

World War Two veteran Ray Woolley, who turned 96 on Aug. 28, plunged to a depth of 42.4 meters for 48 minutes, the event organizers said. He beat his previous record of 40.6 meters for 44 minutes.

主辦單位說，8月28日滿96歲的第二次世界大戰老兵瑞伊．伍利，下降到42.4公尺深處，待了48分鐘。他打破了自身先前所創40.6公尺44分鐘紀錄。

“If I can still dive and my buddies are willing to dive with me I hope I can do it again next year,” Woolley told Reuters after the event.

伍利在活動後告訴路透，「如果我還能潛水，而且我的弟兄們願意和我一起，我希望我明年還能再來一次。」

Woolley, who lives in Cyprus, was a radio operator in World War Two. He has successively broken two previous records he held in 2017 and 2018.

伍利住在塞浦路斯，曾是第二次世界大戰的無線電操作人員。他連續打破自身先前於2017和2018年締造的紀錄。

The Zenobia, a cargo vessel laden with trucks that sank off Larnaca in 1980, is a popular dive site. Underwater images showed Woolley and other divers sitting on the hull of the submerged ship as fish, and the occasional turtle, swam by. （Reuters）

賽諾維婭號，1980年載滿卡車在拉納卡市外海沉沒的貨船，是個熱門潛水點。水下影像顯示，伍利和其他潛水員坐在這艘沉船的船身上，當時有魚兒和偶然造訪的烏龜游經身旁。（路透）

新聞辭典

plunge：動詞，指驟降、暴跌、跳入。例句：Angel Falls plunges 979 metres.（安赫爾瀑布落差為979公尺。）

laden：形容詞，指裝滿的。例句：She always comes back from Japan laden with presents for everyone.

（她從日本回來總是幫大家帶一大堆禮物。）

submerge：動詞，指沒入水中、湮沒、湮滅。例句：The actress submerged herself completely in the role.（這名女演員完全投入角色。）

