中英對照─Chemical found in spinach has the same effect as steroids and should be banned for athletes, scientists say／科學家：菠菜中發現的化學物質與類固醇有相同效果 應禁止運動員食用

2019-08-28

◎陳成良

Maybe Popeye was onto something when he ripped open a can of spinach for beating up the bad guys.

當大力水手卜派為了痛毆壞人而打開一罐菠菜時，或許知其所以然。

Scientists in Germany say, ecdysterone, a chemical found in spinach is close to steroids and has a similar effect on humans. Researchers at Freie Universität Berlin ran a 10-week test on nearly 50 athletes and found athletes who took capsules of ecdysterone increased their strength by up to three times.

德國科學家表示，菠菜中發現的化學物質「蛻皮甾酮」（ecdysterone）與類固醇相近，對人體有類似作用。柏林自由大學研究人員對近50名運動員進行歷時10週的測試，發現服用蛻皮甾酮膠囊的運動員，體力最多增加3倍。

The capsules the athletes were given were the equivalent of about nine pounds of spinach but researchers say the capsules could be used as a performance enhancing drug. The study has called on the World Anti-Doping Authority to dig further into ecdysterone and wants the chemical added to the list of banned substances for athletes.

給那些運動員服用的膠囊，約等同於9磅重的蔬菜。但研究人員表示，這些膠囊可能會被用來做為提高成績的藥物。該研究呼籲「世界運動禁藥管制組織」近一步研究蛻皮甾酮，希望將這種化學物質加入運動員禁用物品清單裡。

新聞辭典

be onto something，片語，對…熟悉、有經驗、想到、有主意。例句：You may be onto something.（你可能會有所發現。）

equivalent：名詞，相等物。例句：The French word has no equivalent in English.（這個法文字在英文中沒有相對應的字。）

call on：片語，要求、呼籲。例句：He called on his friends for help.（他要求朋友幫忙。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法