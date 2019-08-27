《中英對照讀新聞》Trump Calls to Allow Russia to Join G7川普呼籲讓俄羅斯加入G7

2019-08-27

◎陳正健

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it would be appropriate to let Russia join the G7 group of advanced industrialized countries.

美國總統唐納．川普週二表示，讓俄羅斯加入先進工業化國家團體「七大工業國組織」（G7）將是適切之事。

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, had wanted Russia out of what used to be the G8 "because Putin outsmarted him."

川普在白宮對記者談話時提到，他的民主黨前任（總統）巴拉克．歐巴馬，想要俄國離開過去的「八大工業國組織」（G8），是「因為普廷比他聰明」。

Russia was pushed out of the G8 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron had said he would oppose Russia’s admission to the group as long as the Ukrainian crisis continues.

俄國是在2014年被排擠出G8，因為俄國從烏克蘭併吞克里米亞。法國總統埃瑪紐耶爾．馬克宏曾指出，只要烏國危機沒有結束，他就反對俄國進入該團體。

It was not the first time Trump has floated the idea of Russia getting back together with the G7. In June 2018, Trump suggested Russia should attend a forthcoming G7 summit in Canada.

這並非川普首次提出讓俄國重返G7的想法。2018年6月，川普也曾建議俄國應參與即將到來的加拿大G7領袖高峰會。

新聞辭典

outsmart：動詞，比…聰明，智力上勝過。例句：Scientists suggest robots may outsmart humans in the future.（科學家指出，機器人未來可能比人類聰明。）

push sb out：動詞片語，把（某人）排擠走。例句：They pushed me out of the organization when I started questioning their agenda.（當我開始質疑他們的目的，他們將我排擠出組織。）

float：動詞：建議，提出（想法）。例句：Trump floated the idea of buying Greenland.（川普提出買下格陵蘭的想法。）

