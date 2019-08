2019-08-21

◎管淑平

A three-fold jump since 1975 in the percentage of adults worldwide who are obese has been driven mainly by a shift in diet and lack of exercise, but genes do play a role as well, according a large-scale study published Thursday.

根據週四發表的一份大型研究,1975年以來全球成年人口中,肥胖者所佔比例大增3倍,主要由飲食習慣改變和缺乏運動造成,但基因確實也有影響。

For people genetically predisposed to a wider girth, these unhealthy lifestyles compounded the problem, resulting in an even higher rate of weight gain, researchers reported in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

研究人員在同儕審查醫學期刊「英國醫學期刊」發表報告指出,對於基因上易胖的人而言,這些不健康的生活方式加重問題,導致體重更大幅度增加。

To tease out the relative impact of environment and genes on obesity, scientists led by Maria Brandkvist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology combed through data on nearly 120,000 people in Norway whose height and weight were regularly measured between 1963 and 2008.

為了瞭解環境和基因對肥胖的相對影響,挪威科技大學的布朗克韋斯特領導的一群科學家,探究挪威從1963年到2008年間定期測量身高、體重的近12萬人資料。

Adults began tipping the scales at significantly higher weights in the 1980s and 1990s, they found. Those born after 1970 were far more likely to have a substantially higher BMI as young adults than earlier generations. (AFP)

他們發現,1980和1990年代成年人的體重顯著增加。1970年以後出生的人,更有可能在年輕時就有比前幾世代人高得多的BMI值。

(法新社)

新聞辭典

predispose:動詞,使易於做某事或患病。例句:Old age predisposes people to illnesses.(年紀大易使人生病。)

tease out:片語,找出隱含的資訊。例句:After harsh interrogations, the police finally teased a confession from the suspect.(警方嚴厲偵訊後終於使嫌犯招供。)

tip the scales at:片語,重量達;tip the scales:打破平衡局面、產生關鍵影響。例句:Support of the young voters tipped the scales in favour of the opposition candidate.(年輕選民的支持使反對派候選人處於有利地位。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法