《中英對照讀新聞》Gov’t to invest W7.8 tril. to secure stable supply of 100 key parts, materials 韓政府將投資7.8兆韓元 確保百種關鍵零件、材料穩定供應

2019-08-11

◎茅毅

The government will invest 7.8 trillion won ($6.47 billion) over the next seven years to help makers of key industrial parts and materials strengthen their competitiveness in the wake of Japan’s restrictions on strategic exports to Korea, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Monday.

在日本限制對南韓的戰略性出口後，南韓產業通商資源部週一表示，政府接下來7年將投資7.8兆韓元，協助關鍵產業的零組件和材料製造商強化競爭力。

By increasing R&D funding, tax breaks and easing regulations, policymakers seek to boost Korea’s industrial capability so that companies can localize 100 key materials needed to make semiconductors, displays, rechargeable batteries and other products within five years.

藉由增加研發資金、減稅與鬆綁法規，決策者尋求促進南韓的產業能力，讓企業能在5年內，本地化生產100種製造半導體、顯示器、充電電池及其他產品所需的重要材料。

"Domestic materials, parts and equipment industries have been growing in size for the past years, but they are still heavily relying on imports from certain countries for key materials," Minister Sung Yun-mo said in a press conference in Seoul.

部長成允模在首爾舉行的一場記者會中指稱：「國內的材料、零組件和設備產業，過去幾年來在規模上已持續成長，但它們在很大程度上仍仰賴從某些國家進口關鍵材料。」

新聞辭典

competitiveness：名詞，競爭意識、競爭力。例句：The President sees education as a way to improve competitiveness.（總統視教育為提升競爭力的一個方法。）

in the wake of：片語，繼（緊接著、隨著）…後。例句：Security was very tight in the wake of yesterday’s bomb attacks.（昨天的炸彈攻擊發生後，安全措施變得非常嚴格。）

rechargeable：形容詞，可充（蓄）電的、充電式的。例句：We try to buy reusable, repairable, and rechargeable products.（我們試著購買可重複使用、可修理與可充電的產品。）

