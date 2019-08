《中英對照讀新聞》 Mom’s mistake about child’s age leads to $78,000 lottery jackpot 老媽弄錯小孩年齡而中了7萬8000美元樂透頭彩

2019-08-09

◎張沛元

A Michigan woman said she owes her $78,000 lottery jackpot to a mistake she made about her own child’s age.

(美國)密西根州的一名婦女表示,她之所以能中7萬8000美元的樂透頭彩,要拜她搞錯自己小孩的年齡所賜。

Antoinette Ousley of Inkster was one of two people to match all numbers in the Fantasy Five drawing April 15, earning her half of the $156,090 jackpot, $78,045.

密州英斯克特的安托涅特.烏斯利,是買中4月15日開獎的「夢想五」樂透所有號碼的2名幸運兒之一,拿到頭彩獎金15萬6090美元的一半—7萬8045美元。

Ousley told Michigan Lottery officials she recognized her numbers right away when she checked the Michigan Lottery app.

烏斯利告訴密州樂透官員,她在密州樂透手機應用程式上對獎時,馬上就認出她買的號碼。

Ousley said she quickly realized that making a mistake had led her to the prize.

烏斯利說,她很快就發現,自己是因為擺烏龍而中獎。

"I play the same set of numbers every day, which are a combination of my kids birth dates and ages. One of them just had a birthday and I forgot to switch the number ’19’ to ’20,’ but it ended up paying off!" she said.

「我每天都買同一組號碼,那是我的小孩的生日與年齡的組合。(我的)其中一個孩子剛過生日,我忘了把19這個數字改成20,結果卻反而中獎!」

新聞辭典

owe to:慣用語,欠(債);歸功於。例句:She owes about $200,000 to the bank for the loan she used to pay for house renovation.(她欠銀行房屋裝修貸款約20萬美元。)

end up:慣用語,最後處於;最後成為;以…告終。

pay off:慣用語,取得成功,得到好結果。例句:All his hard work paid off in the end, and he was finally hired by his dream company.(他的所有努力最終有了收穫,終於被他夢想的公司錄取。)

