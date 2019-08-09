《中英對照讀新聞》 Mom’s mistake about child’s age leads to $78,000 lottery jackpot 老媽弄錯小孩年齡而中了7萬8000美元樂透頭彩

2019-08-09

◎張沛元

A Michigan woman said she owes her $78,000 lottery jackpot to a mistake she made about her own child’s age.

（美國）密西根州的一名婦女表示，她之所以能中7萬8000美元的樂透頭彩，要拜她搞錯自己小孩的年齡所賜。

Antoinette Ousley of Inkster was one of two people to match all numbers in the Fantasy Five drawing April 15, earning her half of the $156,090 jackpot, $78,045.

密州英斯克特的安托涅特．烏斯利，是買中4月15日開獎的「夢想五」樂透所有號碼的2名幸運兒之一，拿到頭彩獎金15萬6090美元的一半—7萬8045美元。

Ousley told Michigan Lottery officials she recognized her numbers right away when she checked the Michigan Lottery app.

烏斯利告訴密州樂透官員，她在密州樂透手機應用程式上對獎時，馬上就認出她買的號碼。

Ousley said she quickly realized that making a mistake had led her to the prize.

烏斯利說，她很快就發現，自己是因為擺烏龍而中獎。

"I play the same set of numbers every day, which are a combination of my kids birth dates and ages. One of them just had a birthday and I forgot to switch the number ’19’ to ’20,’ but it ended up paying off!" she said.

「我每天都買同一組號碼，那是我的小孩的生日與年齡的組合。（我的）其中一個孩子剛過生日，我忘了把19這個數字改成20，結果卻反而中獎！」

新聞辭典

owe to：慣用語，欠（債）；歸功於。例句：She owes about $200,000 to the bank for the loan she used to pay for house renovation.（她欠銀行房屋裝修貸款約20萬美元。）

end up：慣用語，最後處於；最後成為；以…告終。

pay off：慣用語，取得成功，得到好結果。例句：All his hard work paid off in the end, and he was finally hired by his dream company.（他的所有努力最終有了收穫，終於被他夢想的公司錄取。）

