中英對照讀新聞》 Russia hatches plan to become top tourist draw 俄羅斯研擬計畫 冀成觀光客首選

2019-08-08

◎孫宇青

With ambitious plans to become one of the world’s top 10 travel destinations, Russia is offering tours off the beaten track to attract more visitors, with the goal of doubling tourism revenues to $25 billion by 2035.

在立下成為全球前十大旅遊勝地的宏大願景後，俄羅斯計畫推出罕見的行程，以招徠更多觀光客，目標是觀光收入到2035年翻倍至250億美元（逾7930億台幣）。

Nearly 25 million tourists visited Russia last year, making it the world’s 16th most popular destination, according to the World Tourism Organization.

聯合國「世界旅遊組織」統計，去年有近2500萬旅客造訪俄國，使其位居全球第16大最受歡迎觀光地。

But the difficulty of obtaining visas, a lack of contemporary-style accommodation and transport links outside the main cities still put off many visitors.

然而，簽證不易取得、現代化住宿設施不足，以及主要城市以外欠缺交通網絡等問題，都讓許多旅客卻步。

Now the government has started to introduce electronic visas, which will come into force in October for stays of up to eight days in Saint Petersburg, though Russia has not yet said which countries’ citizens can apply.

現在，俄國政府已開始引進電子簽證，10月起生效，有意在聖彼得堡停留最多8天的旅客可提出申請，惟當局尚未公布放行的國家有哪些。

In addtion to ski and trek, tour operators are seeking to launch Arctic tours featuring reindeer herders, rides in Soviet-era tanks or a night at a palace that belonged to Peter the Great.（AFP）

除了滑雪和縱走，旅行社業者正嘗試開辦以馴鹿放牧、乘坐蘇聯時代坦克或投宿彼得大帝皇宮為特色的北極之旅。（法新社）

新聞辭典

off the beaten track：慣用片語，人跡罕至；有別於平常。例句：It is sometimes inspiring to think off the beaten track.（跳脫常軌的思考有時具有啟發性。）

put sb. off：慣用片語，讓某人打消念頭。例句：Once he sets up a goal, nothing will put him off.（一旦他確立目標，什麼都不會讓他改變主意。）

come into force：慣用片語，生效。例句：New driving regulations will come into force this July.（駕駛新規自7月起生效。）

