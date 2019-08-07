《中英對照讀新聞》Tomic stripped of £45,000 Wimbledon prize money for tanking／托米克因輸得難看，被撤銷4萬5000英鎊溫布頓獎金

2019-08-07

◎管淑平

Australia’s Bernard Tomic was stripped of his entire £45,000 Wimbledon prize money on Thursday for tanking in his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes.

澳洲的博納德．托米克因在首輪賽中表現差勁，僅58分鐘就落敗，週四被撤銷他所有的4萬5000英鎊溫布頓獎金。

"It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards," the All England Club said in a statement.

全英草地網球俱樂部在聲明中說，「裁判認為，托米克在第一輪對上松加的比賽表現，未達所需具備的職業水準」。

"Therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money."

「因此他被罰最高額的4萬5000英鎊，這筆罰款將從獎金中扣除」。

When Tomic was asked if he was happy with the effort he was making on court at Wimbledon, he snapped："Next question" and refused to answer other questions.

當托米克被問到滿不滿意自己在溫網場上的表現，他立刻發飆說「下一個問題」，然後拒絕回答其他提問。

Tomic has run foul of the Wimbledon authorities in the past. Two years ago, he was fined after admitting he had faked an injury and complained of being bored in defeat to Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

（AFP）

托米克之前曾與溫網主辦單位發生過不愉快。兩年前他承認傷勢造假以及敗給德國的米夏．茨維列夫後抱怨該場比賽「無聊」，因此被罰款。

（法新社）

新聞辭典

tank：動詞，（不如預期的）表現差勁，失敗；下跌。例句：The employment rate in the second quarter tanked 10%.（第二季就業率下跌10％。）

snap：動詞，突然很生氣地說。例句："You’re such an idiot!" he snapped.（他突然暴怒說「你這個大白痴！」）

run foul of：片語，與…衝突、牴觸（法規）、冒犯。例句：She ran foul of the chairman and has been kicked out of the board.（她和董事長起衝突，已經被踢出董事會。）

