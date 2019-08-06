《中英對照讀新聞》India to overtake China as the world’s most populous country印度將超越中國，成為世界人口最多國家

2019-08-06

◎ 陳正健

India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in less than a decade, according to a new United Nations report.

一份新的聯合國報告指出，印度將在10年內超越中國，成為世界人口最多的國家。

China and India currently account for about 37% of the entire global population of roughly 7.7 billion, with China currently home to about 1.4 billion people and India to 1.3 billion. But by 2027, India will have more people than China.

在全球約77億總人口中，中國和印度人口目前約佔其中37％；中國現今是約14億人口的家園，印度則是13億。不過，到了2027年，印度人口將超越中國。

Besides India overtaking China, the UN report said Nigeria will be the third most populous country by 2050 with an estimated 733 million people, overtaking the United States, which will fall to fourth place with a population of 434 million.

除了印度超越中國，前述聯合國報告還說，奈及利亞到了2050年將成為全球人口第三大國，估計有7億3300萬，將超過落至第四名的美國，其人口為4億3400萬。

新聞辭典

overtake：動詞，超過，追上。例句：Our US sales have now overtaken our sales in China.（我們的美國銷售量已超越我們在中國的業績。）

populous：形容詞，人口多的，人口稠密的。例句：London is the most populous area of Britain. （倫敦是英國人口最稠密的地區。）

be home to：片語，是…的家園，是…的所在地。例句：The Amazon rainforest is home to 30% of the plant and animal species on Earth.（亞馬遜雨林是地球上30％植物和動物的家園。）

