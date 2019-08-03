中英對照讀新聞》’Definitely weird’: man bites snake 「確實怪」：人咬蛇

2019-08-03

◎周虹汶

An Indian man who was bitten by a snake got his revenge on the reptile by biting it back and killing it.

一名被蛇咬到的印度男子，藉著咬牠回敬並殺了牠，報復這隻爬蟲動物。

The man, Raj Kumar, was relaxing at home, enjoying a drink on Sunday, when a snake slithered into his house in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and bit him.

在一條蛇溜進他位於北部北方邦的屋子裡並咬了他一口之時，這名男子拉杰．庫馬週日正在家裡放鬆享用一杯飲料。

"A snake bit him. So, in turn, he bit it and chewed it into pieces," said his father, Babu Ram.

他的父親巴布．拉姆說，「一條蛇咬了他。所以，他接著咬牠並嚼碎。」

The man’s family took him to hospital where media said his condition was critical. The snake that bit him was reported to have been a rat snake, which experts regard as usually not venomous.

這名男子的家人把他帶到醫院，媒體說他的狀況嚴重。咬他的那條蛇據報是隻南蛇，專家通常視之無毒。

"This is definitely weird," said Raj Kumar’s doctor, N.P. Singh.

拉杰．庫馬的醫師N.P.辛格說，「這確實怪。」

"I’ve seen people coming in with snakebites, but never somebody who bit a snake and then brought it with him in a bag."

（Reuters）

「我見過被毒蛇咬傷進來的民眾，但從來沒看過有人咬了蛇還把牠裝進袋子一起帶來。」

（路透）

新聞辭典

revenge：名詞、動詞，指報復、報仇。例句：He revenged his father’s death.（他報了殺父之仇。）

in turn：片語，指依次、輪到、因而。例句：I started working out, which in turn increased my energy level.（我開始健身，因此增強了體力。）

venomous：形容詞，指分泌毒液的、有毒腺的、有毒的、憤恨的、咬牙切齒的。例句：We shot each other venomous glances.（我們彼此惡狠狠地互瞪。）

