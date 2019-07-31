《中英對照讀新聞》Cockroaches could soon be almost impossible to kill with pesticides 蟑螂不久後恐幾乎不可能用殺蟲劑殺死

2019-07-31

◎陳成良

A new study has found that German cockroaches, the most common species of the insect in the world, are developing cross-resistance to numerous insecticides.

一項新研究發現，全球最常見的蟑螂品種德國蟑螂，正對多種殺蟲劑產生交叉抗藥性。

Not only were researchers in some cases unable to reduce cockroach numbers during a six-month study period, even when combining different insecticides, but they found the insects’ resistance increased up to six-fold within one generation.

在某些情況下，研究人員不僅無法在為期半年的研究期間減少蟑螂數量，甚至合併使用不同殺蟲劑也是如此，但他們發現，蟑螂的耐藥性在一代之內提高到此前的6倍。

The team says it was able to keep the roach populations stable during the study period, but could not make a significant dent in their numbers.

研究團隊表示，蟑螂的數量可在研究期間維持穩定，但無法大幅減少。

With the two-insecticide mixture, the pests even appeared to thrive.

在混合使用兩種殺蟲劑後，蟑螂的數量甚至增加了。

One of the single-insecticide experiments suggested the population was at first vulnerable to the method, and in that case they were able to mostly wipe them out. But, in another trial with 10 percent starting resistance, the population grew despite treatment.

其中一項單一殺蟲劑試驗表明，蟑螂起初對此難以抵抗，在此情況下，他們可將大半蟑螂消滅。然而，在另一項耐藥性達10％的試驗中，儘管使用殺蟲劑，蟑螂數量還是增加。

新聞辭典

make a dent in：片語，減少（帳戶或某物）的數量。例句：Buying these Gucci, Prada, Fendi would make a big dent in our saving.（買這些Gucci、Prada、Fendi等名牌精品，會讓我們的存款減少很多。）

pests：名詞，有害的動物，害蟲。例句：Insecticides are widely used for controlling most insect pests.（殺蟲劑廣泛應用於防治大多數害蟲。）

vulnerable （to）：形容詞，易受攻擊、易受害的。例句：Polar bears are vulnerable to global warming for increasingly shrinking of Arctic ice.（全球暖化導致北極冰層日漸縮小，讓北極熊的生存受到威脅。）

