中英對照─Chihuahua Was Abducted by a Seagull／吉娃娃犬被一隻海鷗擄走

2019-07-29

◎劉宜庭

A wee chihuahua was recently snatched from his backyard in Paignton, Devon, a seaside town in the southern part of the United Kingdom. The culprit, according to his owner, was a seagull.

一隻小吉娃娃犬最近從牠在英國南部海濱城市德文郡佩恩頓的家中後院被搶走。據牠的主人所述，罪魁禍首是一隻海鷗。

While such an attack is feasible, "they are very rare," said Viola Ross-Smith, a science communicator with the British Trust for Ornithology.

雖然這類攻擊事件有可能發生，但「它們非常罕見」，英國鳥類信託組織的科學通訊員維奧拉．蘿絲—史蜜絲表示。

On July 21 in Devon at 12：30 p.m. local time, the gull purportedly struck quickly and without warning. The chihuahua — a brown-and-white 4-year-old male named Gizmo — was safe in the garden, while the dog’s owner hung out the washing to dry nearby. Suddenly, a gull swooped down and scooped up the tiny pup with its beak.

據稱，這隻海鷗在德文郡當地時間7月21日中午12時30分，毫無預警地迅速發動襲擊。被擄走的黃白吉娃娃犬是4歲的公犬「吉斯莫」，牠當時安逸地待在花園內，狗主人則在附近晾曬衣服。突然間，一隻海鷗俯衝而下，叼走這隻迷你狗。

In the U.K., the gulls most commonly found in urban areas are herring gulls and lesser black-backed gulls. Like many other types of large gulls, both species are omnivores that eat whatever they can find.

在英國，都市地區最常見的海鷗是黑脊鷗和小黑背鷗。如同許多其他種類的大型海鷗，這兩個物種都是雜食動物，找到什麼就吃什麼。

新聞辭典

chihuahua：名詞，吉娃娃犬。例句：Chihuahuas generally weigh no more than 3 kilograms.（吉娃娃犬的體重一般不會超過3公斤。）

gull：名詞，海鷗。例句：Lesser black-backed gulls can measure up to 64 centimeters long with a wingspan of up to 150 cm.（小黑背鷗的體長可達64公分，翼展可達150公分。）

attack：名詞，攻擊；動詞，襲擊。例句：Such attacks are uncommon, and gulls typically do not pose a threat to small pets or children.（這類攻擊不常發生，海鷗一般不會對小型寵物或兒童構成威脅。）

