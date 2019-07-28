《中英對照讀新聞》N. Korea’s ’new’ ballistic missiles similar to Russia’s Iskander - 北韓「新」彈道飛彈與俄國「伊斯坎德」相似

2019-07-28

◎茅毅

North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea, and both flew around 600 kilometers at an altitude of around 50 km, according to an officer at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

根據（南韓）聯合參謀本部一名軍官，北韓週四朝其東海（即日本海）發射兩枚短程飛彈，均以約50公里的高度飛行約600公里。

"Differing from a general parabolic trajectory, the Iskander shows a complicated flight pattern and what North Korea fired showed a similar one," the officer noted. It is the first time that the military authorities have officially offered such an assessment.

該軍官說，「和一般的拋物線軌跡不同，『伊斯坎德』呈現一種複雜的飛行模式，北韓的發射物顯示是一種與它類似的物體」。這是（南韓）軍事當局至今首度正式提出如此評估。

The two missiles were initially presumed to have flown 430 km and 690 km, respectively, but "further analysis conducted jointly with the United States showed that they added the so-called pull-up maneuver in the dive phase," the officer said. In the reentry phase, the Iskander pulls up to fly horizontally and then dives to attack its target with a near 90-degree falling angle, which aims to avoid interception, according to experts.

該軍官還說，這兩枚飛彈起初被推測分別飛行了430公里及690公里，但在和美國合作的進一步分析顯示，它們在（飛彈的）下降階段增加了所謂的拉升動作。根據專家，在重返大氣層階段，伊斯坎德會拉升平飛，然後以近90度的落角下降，攻擊其目標，以免被攔截。

新聞辭典

parabolic：形容詞，拋物線的、碗碟狀的。例句：A parabolic dish mounted on the roof receives the Internet signal from a satellite.（一個裝在屋頂上的碟狀天線，會接收來自一枚衛星的網路信號。）

trajectory：名詞，軌道（跡）。例句：The ball traveled a perfect trajectory.（這顆球劃過一道完美的軌跡。）

presume：動詞，假定（設）、推測（定）、認為、猜想、擅自（冒昧）。例句：We are presumed innocent until you are proved guilty.（我們在被證明有罪前，都被假定是無罪的。）

