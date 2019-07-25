中英對照讀新聞》 New limbs, new life for South Sudan amputees 新四肢為南蘇丹截肢者帶來新生活

2019-07-25

◎孫宇青

Stephen, 12, romps confidently around the sunlit courtyard, playing with the other children, his prosthetic leg barely a hindrance.

12歲的史蒂芬在陽光照射的庭院充滿自信地四處玩耍，與其他小孩打成一片，他的義肢幾乎沒有造成妨礙。

When he was five years old, the car he and his family were travelling in hit a landmine in South Sudan’s northern town of Bentiu. His grandmother was killed. His left leg was shattered and had to be amputated.

在他5歲那年，他與家人乘坐的汽車在南蘇丹北部班提鎮誤觸地雷，他的祖母不幸死亡，而他的左腿粉碎，必須截肢。

Stephen was flown to a physical rehabilitation center run by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Juba, and received his first prosthesis in 2013. However, afterwards, war prevented Stephen from being able to return for new fittings every six months. When he finally made it to the center in April, his prosthesis was far too short.

史蒂芬被送往首都朱巴一所由紅十字國際委員會運營的復健中心，並在2013年接受第一隻義肢。但在此之後，內戰讓史蒂芬無法每6個月回診重新裝配。當他4月終於回到中心時，他的義肢已經過短。

South Sudan’s five-year-long civil war has left possibly tens of thousands of people without limbs － a toll that may never be accurately established.

南蘇丹5年多的內戰，可能已讓數萬人失去四肢，這個數字或許永遠也無法準確估算。

Much of the country has limited resources of healthcare, and many limbs are amputated for no other reason than lack of treatment.

這個國家有一大群人僅有有限的醫療保健資源，許多人截肢的原因不外乎欠缺治療。

新聞辭典

amputee：名詞，被截肢者。例句：She became the first female amputee to compete in the Olympics.（她成為首位參加奧運的女性截肢者。）

romp：動詞，蹦跳；嬉鬧。例句：The kids are romping around on the lawn.（孩子們正在草坪上嬉鬧。）

sunlit：形容詞，陽光照射的。例句：He stood on the balcony, overseeing the sunlit garden.（他站在陽台，眺望灑滿陽光的花園。）

