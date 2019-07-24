中英對照讀新聞》For Greeks, burgeoning gig economy means low wages, long hours 對希臘人來說，迅速發展的零工經濟意味著低工資、長工時

2019-07-24

◎管淑平

When he set up his own business washing boats and cars on the Greek island of Skyros nearly a decade ago, 42-year old Nikos Vourliotis was a young man with dreams and aspirations.

現年42歲的尼可斯．烏里歐提斯近10年前在希臘斯基羅斯島開設自己的洗船洗車店時，是個滿懷夢想和希望的年輕人。

Then the reality of Greece’s austerity regime kicked in. A stipulation by debt-laden authorities that he should pay his annual tax bill upfront killed the business. Now, he has joined the growing ranks of Greeks in a precarious "gig economy" working long hours for low wages and no job security.

然後，希臘撙節措施的現實開始產生影響。債台高築的政府規定他必須預繳年度稅金，扼殺了他的小店。現在，他身處充滿不確定的「零工經濟」，與愈來愈多希臘人一樣，長時間工作換來低工資，而且工作沒有保障。

In August, Greece will mark the first anniversary of being free from the close financial supervision of lenders whose 280-billion-euro lifeline kept the country afloat for nine years after a debt crisis brought it to its knees.

希臘擺脫貸款方嚴密金融監管將在8月屆滿1年，這筆2800億歐元的救命錢，讓希臘被債務危機擊倒後勉強撐了9年。

One in two young people in Greece are unemployed. According to a survey by MRB in late 2016, roughly half of Greeks aged 18-35 lived on financial support from relatives. （Reuters）

在希臘，每2個年輕人就有1個人沒有工作。根據市調機構MRB在2016年底的調查，18到35歲的希臘人有約半數靠親戚接濟度日。（路透）

新聞辭典

gig economy：名詞，零工經濟，指從事臨時性或特定時期、而非傳統長期固定受僱的工作。例句：As the gig economy continues to grow, a study predicted that by 2030, half of the workforce would be independent contractors.（隨著零工經濟持續增加，一份研究預測，到2030年會有一半的勞動力是獨立接案者。）

kick in：片語，開始發揮作用，開始實施。例句：Just wait for the medicine to kick in.（靜待藥效發揮作用。）

bring someone/something to its knees：片語，摧毀，擊敗。例句：The strike has brought the airline industry to its knees.（這場罷工嚴重打擊航空業。）

