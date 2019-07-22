《中英對照讀新聞》Human-Size Jellyfish Stuns Divers Off the Coast of England 像人那麼大的水母，讓英國沿海潛水員驚嘆不已

2019-07-22

◎劉宜庭

A pair of divers swimming off the southwestern tip of England hit the jackpot last week after crossing paths with a hulking barrel jellyfish — a rarely seen species that can grow about as large as a full-grown human. Luckily, they filmed the whole thing.

兩名潛水員上週在英國西南端沿海地區游動時「中頭獎」，與一隻巨型桶水母擦身而過。桶水母是不常見的物種，可以長到像一個成年人的體型那麼大。幸運的是，他們拍下整個過程。

The divers were diving off the coast of Cornwall, U.K., when they saw the giant jellyfish emerge from the murky water. Also called the dustbin-lid jellyfish, the species is characterized by eight puffy arms capped by stinging tentacles and a large, globular head that lends the creature its unglamorous nickname.

潛水員在英國康瓦爾郡沿海潛水時，看到這隻巨型水母從混濁的水中冒出來。這個物種也被稱為「垃圾桶蓋水母」，牠的特徵是擁有8條蓋滿帶刺觸器的胖手與球狀的大頭，正是這顆大頭讓牠獲得如此缺乏魅力的別名。

While the barrel jellyfish is the largest species of jelly found in U.K. waters, it’s a mere shrimp when compared to the lion’s mane jellyfish, the largest known species in the world. This coldwater jelly is known for its galaxy of 1,200 long, trailing tentacles, which can bring an individual creature’s total body length to up to 120 feet (36.5 meters) — which is longer than the average blue whale.

桶水母在英國水域是體型最大的水母物種，但相較於獅鬃水母仍算是「小蝦米」。獅鬃水母是世界上體型最大的水母，這個生活在寒冷水域的物種，以其又長又搖曳、炫目的1200條觸器聞名，這些觸器能讓一隻獅鬃水母的身體總長度達到120英尺（36.5公尺），比藍鯨的平均身長還長。

新聞辭典

barrel jellyfish：名詞，桶水母、桶狀水母。例句：Barrel jellyfish sometimes wash up on the shore.（桶水母有時會被沖到岸邊。）

lion’s mane jellyfish：名詞，獅鬃水母。例句：A single lion’s mane jellyfish may be able to sting 50 to 100 people in just a few minutes.（一隻獅鬃水母可以在幾分鐘內螫傷50至100人。）

tentacle：名詞，觸器、觸手、觸鬚。例句：Each jellyfish tentacle is covered with thousands of cells called cnidoblasts.（每隻水母的觸器上都覆蓋著數千個被稱為刺絲胞的細胞。）

