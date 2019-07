2019-07-20

◎周虹汶

A Belgian man sat on a toilet for nearly five days this week in a bid to set a world record.

為了締造世界紀錄,一名比利時男子本週坐在馬桶上將近5天。

Jimmy De Frenne, a 48-year old who is learning to be a bus driver, set himself a challenge of sitting for 165 hours on a toilet set up specially for the feat in the middle of a bar, but gave up on Friday morning after 116 hours.

正學著當一名公車司機的48歲吉米.德菲納,自我挑戰坐在為這項壯舉特別設在一家酒吧中央的馬桶上165個小時,但週五早上達到116小時以後宣告放棄。

"Self-mockery is the best humor there is. Why am I doing this? Why not? There is nothing I like more than people making fun of me, because then I can do the same with them," De Frenne told Reuters Television.

德菲納告訴路透電視台,「自嘲是最棒的幽默。我為何這樣做?為什麼不?我最愛人們捉弄我了,因為接著我就可以對他們做一樣的事。」

Filip’s Place bar in Ostend was open throughout, allowing De Frenne’s friends and family to stop by for a chat.

奧斯坦德市的「菲力普之地」酒吧全程開放營業,讓德菲納的親友能夠順路過去坐坐聊聊。

De Frenne was allowed five minutes off every hour, which he could accumulate over several hours to allow him to sleep. Ironically, he needed toilet breaks as his bar toilet was not plumbed in.

德菲納獲准每小時休息5分鐘,累積起來他有好幾個小時能夠睡覺。諷刺的是,他在酒吧馬桶不通時,需要來個上廁所休息時間。

Sitting that long was not as easy as it might have seemed.

坐這麼久並不像它表面可能看來那般容易。

"I was very tired and my legs hurt but I believe in my success and try to make this record official," de Frenne said.(Reuters)

德菲納說,「我當時很累而且腿痛,但我相信我會成功並試著締造正式紀錄。」(路透)

新聞辭典

break:名詞,指破裂、暫停、中斷、休息時間、運氣。a coffee break,指喝咖啡的休息時間。get a bad break指走霉運。

accumulate:動詞,指累積、逐漸升高。例句:The debt was accumulated.(債台高築。)

plumb:名詞,指鉛錘、測鉛:形容詞,指垂直的、完全的;副詞,指垂直地、恰恰;動詞,指裝水管、測深度、探究。例句:The hotel is plumb in the middle of the city.(那家飯店就在市中心。)

比利時男子吉米.德菲納(Jimmy De Frenne)本月成為史上第一位挑戰「全球坐馬桶最久的人」世界紀錄者。(路透)

想看更多新聞嗎?現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法