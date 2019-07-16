By 2050, London’s climate will be as warm as Barcelona’s／到2050年，倫敦氣候將像巴塞隆納那樣暖和

2019-07-16

◎陳正健

In 2050, London’s climate will feel more like Barcelona’s, according to a new climate change study.

一項新的氣候變遷研究指出，在2050年，倫敦氣候將感覺更像是巴塞隆納的氣候。

The study predicted the future climate conditions of 520 major cities worldwide, and paired those predictions with the conditions of cities today. By 2050, Madrid will feel more like Marrakesh, Seattle will feel like San Francisco, and New York will feel like Virginia Beach, according to the study.

這份研究預測全球520個主要城市的未來氣候狀況，並將這些預測與今日城市的狀況配對。根據這項研究，到了2050年，馬德里會感覺更像（摩洛哥）馬拉喀什，西雅圖會感覺像是舊金山，紐約會感覺像是（維吉尼亞州）維吉尼亞海灘市。

Hundreds of other major cities worldwide could be facing droughts, flooding, storms, and other climate catastrophes. European cities are expected to become 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in the summer and 4.7 degrees Celsius warmer in the winter, the study said.

全球數以百計的其他主要城市，可能面臨乾旱、洪災、風暴及其他氣候災難。研究指出，歐洲城市可望在夏季升溫攝氏3.5度，在冬季升溫攝氏4.7度。

An estimated 77% of cities around the world will see their climate conditions drastically change, indicating "the global scale of this climate change threat and associated risks for human health," the study warned.

研究警告，估計全球77％的城市將出現劇烈的氣候條件改變，這顯示「全球規模的氣候變遷威脅，以及人類健康的相關風險」。

新聞辭典

pair：動詞，將…配對，使…成對。例句：They paired Jack and Rose for the dance.（他們將傑克與蘿絲配對成舞伴。）

catastrophe：名詞，災難，災禍。例句：The flood in New Orleans was a major catastrophe.（紐奧良的洪災是重大災難。）

indicate：動詞，顯示，預示。例句：Our survey indicates that one in four children is bullied at school.（我們的調查顯示，4分之1的孩子在學校遭到霸凌。）

