中英對照讀新聞》China likely to benefit from Japan’s export curbs-中國很可能從日本的出口限制得利

2019-07-14

◎茅毅

If Japan-imposed restrictions on exports of key tech materials to South Korea are extended in the long term, the curbs would benefit China while hurting both the Korean and Japanese economies, according to experts.

根據專家，一旦日本對關鍵的科技材料出口南韓的設限延長，該限制將使中國獲益，同時損害韓、日經濟。

According to Cho Gyeong-yeob, a senior research fellow at the Korea Economic Research Institute, in the scenario that Japan maintains the export curbs for the next three months, Korea is forecast to see a 4.47 percent contraction in its gross domestic product on average, while Japan’s GDP is predicted to dip 0.04 percent. China could gain 0.05 to 0.07 percent.

據「韓國經濟研究院」高級研究員趙敬燁（譯音），若日本接下來3個月維持出口限制，預計南韓的國內生產毛額平均將萎縮4.47%，同時日本的國內生產毛額預計將下降0.04%，中國則可能增加0.05%至0.07%。

While Korea’s and Japan’s electronics industries are projected to plunge 20.6 percent and 15.5 percent in production, respectively, China’s electronics sector would increase 2.1 percent in production and could possibly take over the global market leadership, the researcher said. "US IT moguls like Google, Amazon and Apple could feel the impact, if they become unable to procure memory chips from Samsung and SK hynix at the right time," Chung Min, a research fellow at the Hyundai Research Institute said.

研究人員指稱，儘管韓日的電子業預計將分別在產量上驟減20.6%和15.5%，但中國的電子業將因此增產2.1%，也可能接掌全球市場的領導地位。「現代經濟研究院」研究員鄭閔（譯音）表示，「一旦Google、亞馬遜與蘋果這類資訊科技巨擘，無法適時向三星及SK海力士採購記憶體，這些大廠可能會感受到衝擊。」

新聞辭典

contraction：名詞，收縮、縮小（短）、感（沾）染。Cold causes contraction of the metal.（金屬遇冷收縮。）

mogul：名詞，大人物、大亨、富豪、權貴、巨頭。He is a media mogul. His net assets is said to exceed 70 billion U.S. dollars.（他是一個媒體大亨，據稱其淨資產逾700億美元。）

procure：動詞，採購、（設法）取得（獲得、弄到）。The substantial budget is to procure military supplies. （這筆鉅額預算旨在採購軍需品。）

