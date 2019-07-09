《中英對照讀新聞》Gallup: Americans’ pride hits record low 蓋洛普民調：美國人的自豪感創歷史新低

2019-07-09

◎陳正健

American patriotism is ebbing. According to a Gallup poll, fewer than half of U.S. adults are "extremely" proud to be Americans.

美國人的愛國主義正在退潮。蓋洛普民調顯示，少於半數美國成人「極度地」以身為美國人為榮。

The poll’s findings, from a survey of 1,015 U.S. adults, show that pride in being American has dwindled in recent years. The numbers are the lowest since the polling organization began gauging patriotic fervor this way in 2001.

這項民調的發現，來自對1015名美國成人的調查，顯示身為美國人的自豪感近年來已經降低。這是該民調機構自2001年開始測量愛國熱忱以來的最低數據。

Overall, 70 percent of Americans say they’re proud to be American, while less than half (45 percent) say they’re "extremely proud" to be American,

整體而言，70%的美國人表示，他們以身為美國人為榮，但少於半數（45%）的美國人指出，他們對身為美國人「極度自豪」。

The Gallup report points to the polarization of today’s political climate as a possible cause for the decrease in overall pride. The report also show that women, liberals and younger adults expressed the lowest pride.

這份蓋洛普報告指明，當前兩極化的政治氛圍，可能是整體自豪感降低的原因。該報告也顯示，女性、自由派及年輕成人表露出最低的自豪感。

新聞辭典

ebb：動詞，退潮，衰退。例句：When the tide ebbs, its level gradually falls.（當潮水衰退時，其水平會逐漸下降。）

dwindle：動詞，減少，縮小，降低。例句：His fortune dwindled to a few hundred pounds.（他的財產減少到只剩幾百英鎊。）

fervor：名詞，熱情，熱忱。例句：They celebrated the festival with religious fervor.（他們以宗教熱忱慶祝這個節日。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法