《中英對照讀新聞》Decentralized Finance As a New Financial Sector 做為一個新金融領域的「去中心化金融」

2019-07-08

◎劉宜庭

Nowadays, decentralized finance （DeFi） is becoming one of the leading narratives for promising blockchain use-cases. It is not surprising as more than 85% of all cryptocurrencies market cap is already allocated to coins and tokens representing an industry of decentralized finance.

時至今日，去中心化金融（DeFi）已成為前景可觀的區塊鏈應用實例主要敘事之一。這並不讓人意外，因為超過85％的加密貨幣市值，已經分配在做為「去中心化金融」產業代表的貨幣和代幣。

The DeFi sector will see the future of financial services in a digital light, the same as traditional finance through financial technologies （FinTech）. Both financial sectors aim to reinvent financial services as automated software products with programmed business logic.

去中心化金融領域將從數位角度展望金融服務，與運用金融科技（FinTech）的傳統金融服務相同。去中心化金融與金融科技都旨在將金融服務重塑為具有程式化商業邏輯的自動化軟體產品。

The trust source of DeFi is public blockchains while the trust source of traditional finance is public governance frameworks composed of laws, licensed financial institutions and financial authorities.

去中心化金融的信任來源是公開區塊鏈，傳統金融的信任來源則是法律、持牌金融機構、金融主管機關組成的公開治理框架。

The DeFi sector is a more open system with almost no entry barriers as everybody who has programming skills can build financial services on top of public blockchains. In contrast, the tradition financial sector has massive entry barriers.

去中心化金融領域是一套更開放的系統，幾乎沒有進入門檻，懂得程式設計的人都能在公開區塊鏈上建立金融服務。相對而言，傳統金融領域存在龐大的進入障礙。

新聞辭典

Decentralized Finance （DeFi）：名詞，去中心化金融。例句：The idea behind DeFi is a financial system without a central governing authority, fully open to anyone around the world.（去中心化金融的涵義，是指一個沒有中央管理機關、完全開放給全球所有人的金融體系。）

software：名詞，軟體。例句：DeFi provides financial services using software that is built on top of public blockchains.（去中心化金融使用建立在公開區塊鏈上的軟體，提供金融服務。）

blockchain：名詞，區塊鏈。例句：The first distributed blockchain was conceptualised in 2008 by an anonymous person.（分散式區塊鏈的概念，是在2008年由一位匿名人士率先提出。）

