《中英對照讀新聞》Irregular workers’ strike disrupts school operations - 非正職勞工的罷工打亂學校運作

2019-07-07

◎茅毅

Irregular workers at schools went on strike Wednesday, calling for an end to discrimination in wages and welfare benefits vis-a-vis regular workers and disrupting meal services at thousands of schools nationwide.

（南韓）學校的非正職勞工週三發動罷工，要求終止相較於正職勞工，對非正職勞工在薪資和福利上的歧視，這也使全國數千所學校的供餐為之中斷。

Six-hour-long negotiations between irregular workers at schools and education authorities fell through the previous day, leading some 22,000 irregular workers at schools － including cooks, nutritionists and administrative workers － to stage a walkout until Friday.

學校的非正職勞工與教育當局間長達6小時的談判，在前一天破裂，導致約2.2萬名在學校的非正職勞工─包括廚師、營養師及行政人員─舉行罷工到週五。

A total of 2,802 of 10,438 public kindergartens and schools were affected nationwide. School meal services were suspended at 2,572 schools. The students were asked to bring their own lunches or else they received bread, milk, juice or other simple food instead of hot meals. Some 230 schools cut classes short.

全國1萬0438所公立幼兒園和學校中，共2802所受罷工影響，其中有2572所暫停供餐。校方要求學生自己帶午餐，不然就領取麵包、牛奶、果汁或其他簡單的食物來代替熱食。另有約230所學校提前放學。

新聞辭典

vis-a-vis：介係詞，與…相比、相較於。例句：What worries us is the competitive edge that foreign companies have vis-a-vis Taiwanese firms.（我們擔心的是與台灣公司相比，外國公司所具有的競爭力。）

fall through：片語，失敗、告吹、落空。例句：Owing to lack of funds the plan fell through.（這項計畫因欠缺資金而成泡影）

walkout：名詞，罷工、退席（退場）抗議。例句：The union workers had a walkout at the annual conference.（在年度大會上，工會人員退場以示抗議。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法