《中英對照讀新聞》Mother and daughter pilot Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta－達美航空母女檔機師從洛杉磯飛往亞特蘭大

2019-07-05

◎張沛元

A photo of a mother and daughter has gone viral as they flew together as a flight crew.

一張以飛行組員身分一起飛行的母女檔合照，在網路上爆紅。

The duo, Capt. Wendy Rexon and First Officer Kelly Rexon were smiling ear to ear as they prepared to fly a Delta Boeing 757 together.

這對母女—正準備一起駕駛一架達美航空波音757客機的機長溫蒂．雷克森與副機長凱莉．雷克森，顯得非常開心。

The photo was taken by Dr. John R. Watret, the chancellor of Embry-Riddle Worldwide, a world-renowned aeronautical university, who just happened to overhear that there was a mother-daughter flight crew.

拍攝這張照片的是全球知名「安柏瑞德航空大學」國際校區校長約翰．Ｒ．瓦崔特博士，他碰巧聽到該航班的飛行組員中有一對母女檔。

The viral tweet meant a great deal to Watret because of Embry-Riddle’s commitment to creating more opportunities for women in all areas of the aviation industry.

這篇在網路上爆紅的推文對瓦崔特來說意義重大，因為安柏瑞德航空大學誓言為女性在航空業界各個領域創造更多機會。

"There has to be more diversification in the industry," Watret said. "When there are more opportunities, everyone wins." Watret said in a release by the school.

「航空業已更為多元，」瓦崔特說。「只要有更多機會，所有人都是贏家。」瓦崔特在該校發布的新聞稿中如是說。

《新聞辭典》

（grin/smile）ear to ear：慣用語，形容非常開心，笑得齜牙咧嘴。例句：He was smiling from ear to ear when his boss praised him during the meeting.（他在會議上被老闆稱讚時，笑得合不攏嘴。）

happen to：片語，碰巧。

overhear：動詞，無意中聽到；偷聽到。例句：He overheard his girlfriend telling her friends that she didn’t really like the ring he bought her.（他無意中聽到女友向閨密抱怨，其實並不喜歡他買給她的戒指。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法