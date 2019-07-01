《中英對照讀新聞》Global semiconductor market to shrink 12% in 2019 全球半導體市場2019年預計萎縮12％

2019-07-01

◎劉宜庭

The global market for semiconductors will contract 12.1% to $412 billion this year, an industry group forecast, amid growing economic uncertainties from such factors as the U.S.-China trade war.

根據一項產業預測，由於美中貿易戰等發展中的經濟不確定因素，全球半導體市場規模今年將萎縮12.1％，降至4120億美元。

In its previous report last autumn, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics had predicted 2.6% growth for 2019.

「世界半導體貿易統計組織」在去年秋季發布的上一次報告中，曾預測市場在2019年將成長2.6％。

The 2019 downgrade was blamed on shifts in world affairs, including the trade war, Brexit and weak smartphone demand.

2019年的預測下調，被歸咎於包括貿易戰、英國脫歐、智慧型手機需求疲弱等世界情勢的變動。

Memory sales, which account for roughly 30% of the semiconductor market, are seen tumbling 30.6% to $109.5 billion in 2019. Large-lot prices of standard DRAMs are almost 30% lower than in October, and prices of NAND flash memory have fallen about 30% in half a year.

記憶體銷售約佔半導體市場的3成，其2019年的市場規模預估縮減30.6％，降至1095億美元。標準型動態隨機存取記憶體（DRAM）的批量價格，幾乎比2018年10月下跌近3成，NAND型快閃記憶體的價格半年來也下跌約3成。

The market "will bottom out in the second half of 2019," said Akira Minamikawa, a principal analyst at IHS Markit.

半導體市場「將在2019年下半年觸底，」（國際研調機構）IHS Markit首席分析師艾齊拉．米納米卡瓦表示。

新聞辭典

semiconductor：名詞，半導體。例句：Builders of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment are also affected.（半導體製造設備的承造廠也受到影響。）

forecast：名詞，預報；動詞，預測。例句：Shares in Britain’s IQE plunged as much as 40% On June 21st after the tech supplier warned its 2019 revenue would miss forecasts.（英國科技廠IQE在示警其2019年的營收恐不如預期後，6月21日股價暴跌40％。）

bottom out：慣用語，觸底、到達最低點。例句：Industry players will continue to assess the timing of the semiconductor market bottoming out.（業內人士將繼續評估半導體市場觸底的時機。）

