《中英對照讀新聞》Indonesia’s first subway opens in its gridlocked capital 交通壅塞的印尼首都首條地鐵線開通

2019-06-28

◎張沛元

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has opened a long-awaited subway in the country’s capital aimed at staving off crippling traffic gridlock with comfortable transport facilities.

印尼總統佐科威為該國首都等待已久、以提供舒適的運輸設施來避開嚴重交通壅塞為宗旨的地下鐵揭幕。

Jakarta’s first subway is the latest of many infrastructure improvements nationwide that it is hoped will help the giant but laggard nation catch up with its neighbors.

雅加達的第一條地下鐵是該國全國各地的許多基礎建設改善工程的最新一項，這些改善工程盼能協助這個巨大但落後的國家與鄰國並駕齊驅。

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the first phase of 16-kilometer subway line running south from Jakarta’s downtown on Sunday, while also presiding over a groundbreaking ceremony for an 8-kilometer line heading northward that is planned to be completed by 2024.

佐科威總統週日為這條全長16公里、從雅加達市中心往南行的地下鐵路線的第一階段揭幕，同時也主持另一條全長8公里、（從市區）往北、計畫在2024年以前完工的地下鐵路線的動土典禮。

The $2.6 billion project is funded through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

此一價值26億美元計畫的資金，是日本國際協力機構所提供的貸款。

Congestion has relentlessly worsened in the past decade as car ownership rose, squeezing more and more vehicles onto Jakarta’s unchanging road network. （AP）

隨著車主人數增加，愈來愈多車輛擠進已無法改變的雅加達道路網，交通壅塞問題在過去十年來持續惡化。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

stave off：慣用語，阻擋，避開，延緩。例句：The government accepted a multibillion dollar rescue deal from creditors to stave off bankruptcy.（該國政府接受債權人的數十億美元的營救方案，以避免破產。）

catch up with：慣用語，趕上，並駕齊驅。例句：Rather than boycotting products manufactured in China, China is urging Indians to work long hours to catch up with them in manufacturing.（與其抵制中國製產品，中國呼籲印度人拉長工時，以便在製造上趕上中國。）

relentlessly：副詞，無情地，殘酷地；持續地。

