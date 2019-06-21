《中英對照讀新聞》 Japanese minister: High heels for women at work are ’occupationally necessary and appropriate’－日本部長：女性上班穿高跟鞋是「職場需要且適當」

2019-06-21

◎張沛元

For many years it has been required in many Japanese offices for women to wear high heels.

多年來，許多日本辦公室要求女性員工上班要穿高跟鞋。

But a recent backlash has thrown the practice into question, with more than 19,000 people in Japan signing a petition to ban the requirement.

但這項習慣已因最近的反彈而受到質疑，日本有超過1萬9000人連署請願，希望禁止這項規定。

Speaking about the petition at a lower house committee session on Wednesday, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takumi Nemoto demurred on whether demanding women to wear high heels constituted an "abuse of power."

週三在國會眾議院的委員會上論及這項請願活動時，厚生勞動大臣根本匠針對要求女性員工上班穿高跟鞋是否構成「濫用權力」的質疑，提出異議。

"It is socially accepted as something that falls within the realm of being occupationally necessary and appropriate," he said.

「這（指規定女性上班時必須穿高跟鞋）是獲得社會接納的習慣，在職場上是必要而且適當的，」他說。

The petition was started by Tokyo artist, writer and feminist Yumi Ishikawa after comments she made on Twitter went viral across the country.

這項請願是由東京藝人、作家與女權主義者石川優實發起，她在「推特」上發表的相關評論在日本各地瘋傳。

"I’m hoping to get rid of the custom that women have to wear heels and pumps at work," she wrote in January.

「我希望擺脫女性上班必須穿高跟鞋的習慣做法，」她今年一月如此寫道。

《新聞辭典》

throw（something）into question：慣用語，某事受到質疑、檢視與嚴肅討論。例句：These series of demonstrations have thrown into question the ability of this government to remain in power after the election early next year.（一系列示威行動讓人質疑，這個政府在明年初選舉後是否還能持續執政。）

backlash：名詞，（社會或政治方面的）強烈反應；強烈反對。例句：A Rhode Island bishop is facing a sharp backlash after advising Catholics not to attend LGBTQ Pride Month events, claiming they don’t align with Catholic values and can be harmful to children.（美國羅德島州一名主教在建議天主教徒不要參加「同志族群與酷兒驕傲月」活動，聲稱這些人與天主教價值不一致且可能對兒童有害後，遭遇強烈反彈。）

get rid of someone or something：慣用語，擺脫。

